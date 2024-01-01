OREF Summer Camp 2024

Is your child (ages 5-12) ready for some summer fun in a safe, Islamic environment? Look no further! We plan to focus on daily Quran, Hadith, Seerah, Arabic, Salah as a congregation, in addition to other fun activities! Register per each week of summer camp. Every week we will focus on a new theme. Our schedule is as follows:

June 3-7: Around the World

June 10-14: Cuisine

June 17-21: Creatures of Allah

June 24-28: Summer Safari

July 1-5: The Great Outdoors

July 8-12: Allah’s Path for Me (Career Exploration)

July 15-19: Olympics

July 22-26: Champions of the World

July 29-August 2: All About Water





Themes are subject to change due to change in scheduling of field trips and supplies.





***Field trip ventures are covered with tuition (bussing, staffing); however, the cost of admission will need to be provided. We will get group discounts and your child's admission cost will reflect that.





All classes and activities take place in the AlBayan Academy building!





Hot lunch will be provided daily for an additional fee of $35 per week. All lunches will be halal only from local halal restaurants.

Snacks are included. All allergy friendly options.

If you wish to opt out of hot lunch, please pack lunch and water for your child.