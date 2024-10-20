GCF's Legends in the Making 2024 Raffle

Take the first step as a Game Changer! For just $10, you’ll receive 1 entry into our game day raffle, supporting young athletes on their journey to greatness.
Rising Star Ticket
$25
Elevate your impact with the Rising Star Ticket! At $25, you’ll get 3 entries into the raffle and a special mention on our social media. Your contribution helps shine a light on the next generation of talent.
Champion’s Circle Ticket
$50
Join the Champion’s Circle with our Gold Ticket! For $50, enjoy 7 entries into the raffle! Your support will help cultivate champions both on and off the court.
Legacy Builder Ticket
$100
Become a Legacy Builder with the Platinum Ticket! At $100, you’ll receive 15 entries into the raffle, a heartfelt thank-you message from our team, and a Game Changers Foundation T-Shirt. Your generous support is paving the way for future legends!
