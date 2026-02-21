Hosted by

About this event

Jersey City Jazz Festival - Jazz Alley

Exchange Place

Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA

One Day Entry - 5/30
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and includes unlimited entry into Jazz Alley all day on May 30th.

One Day Entry - 5/31
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and includes unlimited entry into Jazz Alley all day on May 31st.

Two Day Entry 05/30 - 05/31
$95

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and includes unlimited entry into Jazz Alley all day on May 30th and May 31st.

VIP Ticket
$250

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and includes unlimited entry into Jazz Alley all day on May 30th and May 31st. Also VIP entrance May 29 - 31st.

