The Southern Maryland Gold Star Ride (1)

The Southern Maryland Gold Star Ride

Join us for an unforgettable day at the American Legion Post 82 - Harry White Wilmer in La Plata, MD, USA. Get ready for a thrilling event that will leave you with a heart full of joy and a smile on your face.

At the Southern Maryland Gold Star Ride, we're all about honoring our fallen heroes and supporting their families. We'll be riding together, sharing stories, and creating lasting memories. It's a chance to show our gratitude and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Whether you're a seasoned rider or just starting out, this event is for everyone who wants to make a difference. Feel the wind in your hair as you cruise through the beautiful Maryland countryside, surrounded by a community of like-minded individuals who share your passion.

So mark your calendars and get ready to rev your engines! The Southern Maryland Gold Star Ride is a one-of-a-kind experience you won't want to miss. Join us at the American Legion Post 82 - Harry White Wilmer on Crain Highway, La Plata, MD, USA. Let's ride together and honor our heroes in style!