Mehregan Festival 2024 - Bloomington, Indiana
Celebrate Mehregan, the Persian festival of autumn and friendship, with a vibrant and free concert featuring the classical and folk music of Iran!
Event Details:
- Date: October 12, 2024
- Time:
- Concert: 5:00 PM–7:00 PM
- Workshop: 3:00 PM–4:30 PM
- Reception: 5:00 PM–6:30 PM
- Venue: Indiana Memorial Union, Bloomington, Indiana
Event Highlights:
- Live performances of traditional Persian classical and folk music by talented musicians
- An immersive cultural experience celebrating the rich heritage of Iran
- A Welcoming atmosphere for all ages and backgrounds