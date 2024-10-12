Logo
Mehregan Festival

Indiana Memorial Union Bldg, 900 E 7th St, Bloomington, IN 47405, USA

Mehregan Festival 2024 - Bloomington, Indiana

Celebrate Mehregan, the Persian festival of autumn and friendship, with a vibrant and free concert featuring the classical and folk music of Iran!


Event Details:

  • Date: October 12, 2024
  • Time: 
    • Concert: 5:00 PM–7:00 PM 
    • Workshop: 3:00 PM–4:30 PM 
    • Reception: 5:00 PM–6:30 PM
  • Venue: Indiana Memorial Union, Bloomington, Indiana

Event Highlights:

  • Live performances of traditional Persian classical and folk music by talented musicians
  • An immersive cultural experience celebrating the rich heritage of Iran
  • A Welcoming atmosphere for all ages and backgrounds
