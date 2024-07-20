Bitterroot Warriors Rugby

2024 Warriors 7's Team Seattle SeaWolves Package Silent Auction

Seattle Seawolves Package item
$55

Starting bid

Value: PRICELESS Package includes: Size XL Paladin MATCH WORN Jersey (don't worry it's been washed:) 4 Tickets to a 2025 Seawolves Match at Starfire stadium 1 pair of Seawolves socks size 11-13 Surprise Item!!

