2- Night Luxury Golf Getaway Vacation in Scottsdale, Arizona

Description

Stay at a Luxury Signature Residence in Scottsdale, Arizona

6 Guest Occupancy

3 Bedrooms



Golf Getaway – Stay within a short distance of some of the world’s most sought-after championship courses. Enjoy pristine fairways and challenging greens by day and rest your feet in our luxury lodging by night. Your dedicated Inspirato vacation planning team will handle all the logistics by helping you book your dream round of golf, setting up your ground transfers, and reserving tables for when you’re off the course.





Scottsdale - A Golfer’s Desert Oasis

This sun-soaked city in the Sonoran desert is a world-renowned golfer’s paradise—more than 200 courses add splashes of verdant green to the arid landscape. Situated just north of Phoenix, Scottsdale’s boutiques, restaurants, and spas make for a worthy winter escape whether you play or golf not. Other attractions include miles of hiking trails that wind through the striking desert landscape and a historic downtown lined with galleries and restaurants. In recent years, the city’s dining scene has flourished, offering bold flavors that pay homage to the city’s Western roots.





As the lucky recipient of this Inspirato luxury travel package, you will enjoy:

An Inspirato luxury vacation, inclusive of all nightly rates, taxes, and fees Green fees not included

A wide selection of travel dates, with one year to travel Major Holidays such as Christmas, New Years’, Thanksgiving, and Presidents Week will not be available. In certain locations travel over peak seasons such as Spring Break and Summer months will not be available or highly limited. For best availability, book within 30 days of purchase

Expert pre-trip planning, an on-site concierge, and daily housekeeping

A complimentary six-month Inspirato Travel Membership, providing access to hundreds of luxury vacation options at members-only rates

Retail value $6,400.00