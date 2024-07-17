Men & Women of Character

SERENITY & SLAY HEALTH AND BEAUTY EXPO SPONSORSHIP FORM

400 Oxford Valley Rd

Langhorne, PA 19047, USA

Radiant Ruby Sponsor: (1 slot) item
Radiant Ruby Sponsor: (1 slot)
$10,000
Benefits: • Premium Event Visibility: • All benefits of the Platinum Sponsorship include premium logo placement on all event materials (website, program, banners). • Mention in all press releases and marketing materials. • Opportunity to speak during the opening ceremony. • Full-page ad in the event program. • 10 complimentary tickets. • The prime booth is located at the entrance to both vendor halls. • Exclusive Year-Round Visibility: • Logo placement and recognition on all Men & Women of Character organization events throughout the year. • Inclusion in all workshop materials, flyers, and promotional content for Men & Women of Character workshops and events. • Prominent placement on the Men & Women of Character website and social media platforms for the entire year. • Additional Perks: • Special acknowledgment and presentation during the Serenity & Slay closing ceremony.
PLATINUM SPONSOR item
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$7,500
Premium logo placement on all event materials (website, program, banners) Mention in all press releases and marketing materials Opportunity to speak during the opening ceremony Full-page ad in the event program 10 complimentary tickets Prime booth location
GOLD SPONSOR item
GOLD SPONSOR
$5,000
Prominent logo placement on event materials (website, program, banners) Mention in selected press releases and marketing materials Half-page ad in the event program 8 complimentary tickets Premium booth location
SILVER SPONSOR item
SILVER SPONSOR
$3,500
Logo placement on event materials (website, program, banners) Quarter-page ad in the event program 6 complimentary tickets Preferred booth location in one of our exhibitor's rooms
BRONZE SPONSOR item
BRONZE SPONSOR
$2,000
Logo placement on event materials (website, program, banners) Mention in the event program 4 complimentary tickets Booth location one of our exhibitor rooms
Nourish & Network Lunch Sponsor: 1 Sponsorship Available item
Nourish & Network Lunch Sponsor: 1 Sponsorship Available
$3,000
Benefits: Exclusive lunch sponsor recognition Signage on all vending tables Promotional materials at the sign-in table Mention in the event program and website
60-Seat Transformative Workshop Room:1 Sponsorship Available item
60-Seat Transformative Workshop Room:1 Sponsorship Available
$1,500
Benefits: Exclusive sponsorship of the largest breakout room Signage at the entrance Mention in the program and website 6 complimentary tickets
30-Seat Innovation Room: 1 Sponsorship Available item
30-Seat Innovation Room: 1 Sponsorship Available
$1,200
Benefits: Exclusive sponsorship of the medium breakout room Signage at the entrance Mention in the program and website 4 complimentary tickets
15-Seat Discovery Room: 1 Sponsorship Available item
15-Seat Discovery Room: 1 Sponsorship Available
$1,000
Benefits: Exclusive sponsorship of the smaller breakout room Signage at the entrance Mention in the program and website 3 complimentary tickets
10-Seat Empowerment Room: 1 Sponsorship Available item
10-Seat Empowerment Room: 1 Sponsorship Available
$800
Benefits: Exclusive sponsorship of the smallest breakout room Signage at the entrance Mention in the program and website 2 complimentary tickets
Future Leaders Youth Ambassador Sponsor: 2 Sponsorships item
Future Leaders Youth Ambassador Sponsor: 2 Sponsorships
$1,000
Benefits: Support for youth ambassadors attending and participating in the event Recognition as the youth ambassador sponsor on their t-shirts, tote bags, in the program, and on the website Opportunity to meet and engage with youth ambassadors

