SERENITY & SLAY HEALTH AND BEAUTY EXPO SPONSORSHIP FORM

Benefits:
• Premium Event Visibility:
• All benefits of the Platinum Sponsorship include premium logo placement on all event materials (website, program, banners).
• Mention in all press releases and marketing materials.
• Opportunity to speak during the opening ceremony.
• Full-page ad in the event program.
• 10 complimentary tickets.
• The prime booth is located at the entrance to both vendor halls.
• Exclusive Year-Round Visibility:
• Logo placement and recognition on all Men & Women of Character organization events throughout the year.
• Inclusion in all workshop materials, flyers, and promotional content for Men & Women of Character workshops and events.
• Prominent placement on the Men & Women of Character website and social media platforms for the entire year.
• Additional Perks:
• Special acknowledgment and presentation during the Serenity & Slay closing ceremony.
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$7,500
Premium logo placement on all event materials (website, program, banners)
Mention in all press releases and marketing materials
Opportunity to speak during the opening ceremony
Full-page ad in the event program
10 complimentary tickets
Prime booth location
GOLD SPONSOR
$5,000
Prominent logo placement on event materials (website, program, banners)
Mention in selected press releases and marketing materials
Half-page ad in the event program
8 complimentary tickets
Premium booth location
SILVER SPONSOR
$3,500
Logo placement on event materials (website, program, banners)
Quarter-page ad in the event program
6 complimentary tickets
Preferred booth location in one of our exhibitor's rooms
BRONZE SPONSOR
$2,000
Logo placement on event materials (website, program, banners)
Mention in the event program
4 complimentary tickets
Booth location one of our exhibitor rooms
Nourish & Network Lunch Sponsor: 1 Sponsorship Available
$3,000
Benefits:
Exclusive lunch sponsor recognition
Signage on all vending tables
Promotional materials at the sign-in table
Mention in the event program and website
60-Seat Transformative Workshop Room:1 Sponsorship Available
$1,500
Benefits:
Exclusive sponsorship of the largest breakout room
Signage at the entrance
Mention in the program and website
6 complimentary tickets
-Seat Transformative Workshop Room:1 Sponsorship Available (Copy)
$1,500
30-Seat Innovation Room: 1 Sponsorship Available
$1,200
Benefits:
Exclusive sponsorship of the medium breakout room
Signage at the entrance
Mention in the program and website
4 complimentary tickets
15-Seat Discovery Room: 1 Sponsorship Available
$1,000
Benefits:
Exclusive sponsorship of the smaller breakout room
Signage at the entrance
Mention in the program and website
3 complimentary tickets
10-Seat Empowerment Room: 1 Sponsorship Available
$800
Benefits:
Exclusive sponsorship of the smallest breakout room
Signage at the entrance
Mention in the program and website
2 complimentary tickets
Benefits:
Support for youth ambassadors attending and participating in the event
Recognition as the youth ambassador sponsor on their t-shirts, tote bags, in the program, and on the website
Opportunity to meet and engage with youth ambassadors
