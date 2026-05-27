50's Vegas Casino Night SPONSORS

You will receive, your name on the room and recognition. PLUS in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game tickets, open bar, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket watch or clutch.

You will receive, your name on the room and recognition. PLUS in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game tickets, open bar, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket watch or clutch.

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