50's Vegas Casino Night SPONSORS

56 tables available at this level. You will receive, 1 event ticket, name on the table, in the banner, in program & verbal recognition
56 tables available at this level. You will receive, 1 event ticket, name on the table, in the banner, in program & verbal recognition
THE MONEY WHEEL GAME
$1,500
1 table available for this level. you will receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 2 extra game tickets
1 table available for this level. you will receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 2 extra game tickets
ROULETTE TABLES
$2,000
4 tables available for this level. you will
receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 2 extra game tickets.
4 tables available for this level. you will
receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 2 extra game tickets.
CRAPS TABLES
$2,500
3 tables available at this level. you will receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in
program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 3 extra game
tickets.
3 tables available at this level. you will receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in
program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 3 extra game
tickets.
BLACKJACK TABLE
$3,000
12 tables available for this level. you will receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner,
in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 4 extra game
tickets, Casino chips made with their logo as décor.
12 tables available for this level. you will receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner,
in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 4 extra game
tickets, Casino chips made with their logo as décor.
TEXAS HOLD-EM TABLES
$5,000
4 tables available at this level, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in program,
verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game tickets,
Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large banner on display, High
Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket watch or clutch.
4 tables available at this level, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in program,
verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game tickets,
Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large banner on display, High
Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket watch or clutch.
ALLEGHANY ROOM SPONSOR
$8,000
You will receive, your name on the room and recognition. PLUS in the banner, in
program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game
tickets, open bar, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large
banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket
watch o r clutch.
You will receive, your name on the room and recognition. PLUS in the banner, in
program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game
tickets, open bar, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large
banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket
watch o r clutch.
SHENANDOAH ROOM SPONSOR
$8,000
You will receive, your name on the room and recognition. PLUS in the banner, in
program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game
tickets, open bar, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large
banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket
watch or clutch.
You will receive, your name on the room and recognition. PLUS in the banner, in
program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game
tickets, open bar, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large
banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket
watch or clutch.
HIGH ROLLER/BLUE ROOM SPONSOR
$10,000
You will receive, your name on the room and recognition. PLUS in the banner, in
program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game
tickets, open bar, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large
banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket
watch o r clutch.
You will receive, your name on the room and recognition. PLUS in the banner, in
program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game
tickets, open bar, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large
banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket
watch o r clutch.
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