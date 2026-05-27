Magnolia Rose

Hosted by

Magnolia Rose

About this event

50's Vegas Casino Night SPONSORS

109 Apple Tree Ln

Waynesboro, VA 22980, USA

TABLE SPONSOR
$500
56 tables available at this level. You will receive, 1 event ticket, name on the table, in the banner, in program & verbal recognition
THE MONEY WHEEL GAME
$1,500
1 table available for this level. you will receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 2 extra game tickets
ROULETTE TABLES
$2,000
4 tables available for this level. you will receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 2 extra game tickets.
CRAPS TABLES
$2,500
3 tables available at this level. you will receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 3 extra game tickets.
BLACKJACK TABLE
$3,000
12 tables available for this level. you will receive, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 2 event tickets, 4 extra game tickets, Casino chips made with their logo as décor.
TEXAS HOLD-EM TABLES
$5,000
4 tables available at this level, name on sign at the table, in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game tickets, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket watch or clutch.
ALLEGHANY ROOM SPONSOR
$8,000
You will receive, your name on the room and recognition. PLUS in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game tickets, open bar, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket watch o r clutch.
SHENANDOAH ROOM SPONSOR
$8,000
You will receive, your name on the room and recognition. PLUS in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game tickets, open bar, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket watch or clutch.
HIGH ROLLER/BLUE ROOM SPONSOR
$10,000
You will receive, your name on the room and recognition. PLUS in the banner, in program, verbal recognition, 2 etched drinking glasses, 4 event tickets, 4 extra game tickets, open bar, Casino chips made with their logo as décor, additional large banner on display, High Roller Room access for them plus 1, engraved pocket watch o r clutch.
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