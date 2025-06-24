50th Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser Online Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the subtle brilliance of this Jeremy Popelka glass vessel—a tactile meditation in green and metallic. At 9″ tall, it embodies a quiet intensity: from the depth of its soft green glow to the refined gleam of metallic iridescence of the base. Whether for a seasoned art glass collector or someone drawn to contemplative beauty, this vessel offers tactile richness and visual depth in a compact, elegant form.
Jeremy Popelka has dedicated more than 30 years to advancing the art glass tradition. A master of Venetian murrini blowing, Popelka creates his own colored cane canes, fusing them into mesmerizing patterns and blown forms—a practice he’s pursued for over two decades. Grounded in a deep fascination with nature, archetypal imagery, and his concept of a “personal archaeology,” Popelka’s vessels draw from tribal weaving patterns, biological motifs, and Murano glass legacies to form richly symbolic compositions.
Educated at Illinois State University and holding an MFA with high distinction from California College of Arts & Crafts, he later took classes and taught at the prestigious Pilchuck School alongside luminaries like Dale Chihuly and Erwin Eisch. His works are held in major collections, including regionally at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, and have been exhibited in galleries across the U.S. and internationally.
Starting bid
This bold and colorful statement necklace features 38 inches of hand-wrapped yarn cording, finished with brass accents and a gold-plated clasp. These matching earrings are comprised of two pieces of fiber-wrapped cording, twisted and hand-stitched.
This unique set brings a touch of artistry to any collection and is a conversation starter wherever it’s worn!
Starting bid
This package is the perfect ticket to an art-forward Door County evening—where regional makers and musicians converge in a one-of-a-kind setting.
This lot includes:
Nestled in a historic 1908 barn on 10 picturesque acres, Woodwalk is home to over 75 artists and makers and hosts intimate concerts that draw art-lovers and music-lovers alike. Invite your friends or family for a summer evening filled with soulful music and creative energy!
Starting bid
Learn the basics or brush up on your skills in this fun and exciting way to move on the dance floor! Private dance lessons will accelerate your learning and help you dance with confidence. Prepare for an upcoming event or simply dance for pure joy and exercise, some of the many health benefits dance has to offer.
Andria Nikoupolis Weliky of Emerald Lion Academy/Studio 234 has been teaching and performing a wide variety of dance styles for 30-plus years and thoroughly enjoys sharing her passion for movement with those who she works with. Certificate is good for a one (1) hour private lesson for a couple OR solo dancer.
Starting bid
Looking for a truly unique venue for your next gathering? Enjoy a 4-hour rental of Drömhus, Sturgeon Bay’s bold and whimsically repurposed chapel with a lively spirit!
Drömhus seamlessly blends history, artistry, and Scandinavian-inspired design. Known for its vibrant live music and rotating art displays, this flexible venue provides the perfect backdrop for a special celebration, corporate gathering, private concert, or intimate wedding reception.
With soaring ceilings, stunning natural light, and eclectic character, Drömhus is more than just a venue—it’s an experience. Learn more about Dromhus at dromhusdoorcounty.com. Certificate is for space rental only; food and drinks excluded.
Starting bid
Original oil painting by Brian Pier: Tall Ships at Stone Harbor, oil on Belgian linen, 32” x 44”
Brian Pier is a Door County artist based in Sturgeon Bay, who is known for his evocative and meticulously crafted oil paintings that capture the essence of the region’s landscapes and maritime heritage. Pier’s work often reflects his surroundings; his paintings are celebrated for their vibrant color palettes, dynamic compositions, drama, and the artist’s ability to convey the subtle beauty of everyday scenes. Operating out of his studio and gallery located on Sturgeon Bay’s greater west side, Brian Pier Gallery, Pier continues to draw inspiration from the natural and industrial landscapes of the Peninsula. More info: https://brianpierart.com/about/.
Starting bid
Discover the voice of your beloved companion through this insightful 30-minute session with Lynn Schuster, a certified telepathic animal communicator, Reiki Master Teacher, and Door County-based intuitive artist. Lynn listens deeply—hearing what your pet has to share through a calming, meditative process that strengthens bonds, promotes healing, and offers personal clarity and peace. Session is available either locally in person or remotely via Zoom—accessible for all kinds of caregivers!
Starting bid
Mark Kolinski is a ceramic artist, educator, and co-founder of Clay on Steele Studio & Gallery in Algoma, Wisconsin. Raised in a creative family, Kolinski immersed himself in clay from an early age—studying under both traditional potter Susan Galloway and conceptual ceramicist Harris Deller at Southern Illinois University. After earning his degree, he apprenticed for four years with acclaimed sculptor Ruth Duckworth in Chicago, where he was also mentored by figures like Martin Puryear and Alice Westphal.
That experience laid the groundwork for a rich and expansive artistic journey. Kolinski spent nearly three decades teaching art in international schools across Kuwait, Malaysia, Japan, China, Singapore, and Austria, deeply influenced by the visual languages and traditions of each region. Eventually, he returned to Wisconsin and, with his wife Ellen Levenhagen, established Clay on Steele—a collaborative studio-gallery where they continue to create, exhibit, and teach. His work is frequently shown throughout the Midwest and internationally, and he also exhibits at Idea Gallery in Door County.
Kolinski’s Gris embodies his lifelong exploration of form, earthy restraint, and quiet poetry in clay. The Door County Granary is depicted in the work, which features restrained tones, and layered texture that rewards viewers through close observation.
Starting bid
Ellen Levenhagen is a ceramic artist and co-founder of Clay on Steele Studio & Gallery in Algoma, Wisconsin, where she collaborates with her longtime creative partner and husband, Mark Kolinski. With over four decades of partnership—both personal and professional—Ellen’s artistic journey began at Southern Illinois University, where she studied ceramics under Harris Deller. Together with Mark, she apprenticed in Chicago for four years under iconic sculptor Ruth Duckworth, an experience that deeply shaped her approach to surface, form, and conceptual depth
Following her education, Ellen and Mark spent 28 years teaching art in international schools across Kuwait, Malaysia, Japan, China, Singapore, and Austria. Immersed in each region’s visual culture, she integrated subtle floral forms, organic patterns, and global influences into her work—aesthetics that continue to echo through her pieces today. Since returning to Wisconsin in 1985, she has exhibited widely throughout the Midwest and continues to teach workshops and classes through Clay on Steele.
Starting bid
Nestled in the pastoral landscapes of Door County, Ed Fenendael has spent over 35 years refining a watercolor style of impressionistic vibrancy.
Reaching (29" × 37" framed) captures artist Ed Fenendael’s masterful layering of color and form in watercolor. With subtle washes and defined gesture, it invites viewers into a visual meditation of nature’s beauty.
A native of Wisconsin and a graduate of Marquette University, Ed studied at the Kansas City Art Institute and the University of Wisconsin, and his works now appear in galleries across the U.S., in private collections, and in the Miller Art Museum’s permanent collection.
Starting bid
Discover a Door County treasure with this delightful coloring book by Wisconsin artist Emily Zambrowicz. Filled with charming hand-drawn scenes of beloved local landmarks, you'll enjoy designing your own barn quilt, wine labels, and even classic Drive-In movie moments. Don’t miss the Cupola House page, showcasing a wrapped sandwich from Cupola Cafe alongside the KEEPER hand-pointing sign and a vintage chamber-stick logo! Color your way up the peninsula at your own pace—perfect as a fun gift or keepsake from Door County.
Starting bid
Delight in the charm of Door County with this thoughtfully assembled selection of children's gifts from Chelsea Blue Willow, the beloved Sister Bay destination featuring curated women’s fashion, home décor, vintage finds, and artful accessories! The lot includes: 1 Moulin Roty 'Le botaniste' sticker book, Djeco marbling set, one set of 10 Djeco felt tip brush pens, one Nee Doh Nice Cube, and one set of 36 Elsewhere watercolor pencils.
Starting bid
The successful bidder of this lot will receive a certificate for a personal, 90-minute astrology reading and customized birth chart and analysis with Andria Nikoupolis-Weliky, "The Cosmic-tologist." Certificate expires 9/2026.
Andria brings a lifetime of dance with over 30 years as an instructor as well as 20 years as a cosmetologist to her work as a movement and holistic beauty practitioner. She is continually inspired by nature and celebrates in all, connection, balance, and oneness we can all strive to practice and incorporate every day. Working with clean, natural products is something Andria holds in high regard, honor and respect for those she works with, for herself, and for our planet.
Starting bid
Some of the finest, most beautiful baskets in the world are made using the coiling technique. This universal method uses one continuous, round length of paper rush as the material to construct the basket, wound around or on top of itself, in an expanding or decreasing spiral.
Covered coiling lends itself to a wide variety of expressions. This basket uses a beautifully hand-dyed, hand spun wool and silk blended yarn to completely cover the core. A “figure 8” stitch was used to bind the new coil to the previous one. Concentrated attention was paid to the shaping this basket and its lid.
The rim and part of the lid were coiled using the open coiling technique, in other words, the core is exposed so that the beautiful natural material can be seen. A “basket weaver’s buttonhole” stitch was used to bind the new coil to the previous one.
Coiled basketry is a labor intensive art form. This basket took 20 to 24 hours to complete. Materials: hand-dyed, hand-spun silk and wool yarn, waxed linen, paper rush. Width: 6 1/2 inches. Height: 4 inches.
Starting bid
Escape to the serene beauty of Door County with this 4-night stay in a cozy, tiny house in Sturgeon Bay! The property offers access to a private dock and includes use of outdoor adventure gear: Kayaks, canoes, a paddle boat, and life jackets as well as access to a grill, a Traeger smoker to cook up delicious meals, and bicycles to explore the area with ease. The tiny house features WiFi, heat/air, TV, DVD, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a comfortable bath equipped with a rainfall showerhead. Accommodations for up to 6 guests (4 is more realistic for a cozy stay). Advance notice for use of outdoor adventure gear. Valid between Oct. 1 and May 1.
Starting bid
Celebrate your beloved companion with a custom pet portrait by Sturgeon Bay–based painter Linda Meyers. Known for her ability to capture personality and presence with warmth and detail, Meyers will create a one-of-a-kind painting that reflects the spirit of your pet. The winning bidder will work directly with the artist to provide photographs and discuss preferred size, and palette, ensuring a deeply personal work of art.
This offering includes one commissioned painting (framing not included). Timing and completion date will be coordinated with the artist.
Bring home a lasting tribute to your four-legged friend—or surprise a fellow animal lover with a truly memorable gift!
Starting bid
Original Pastel by Emmett Johns: Old Tug, 30” x 39" framed.
Emmett Johns is a celebrated Door County artist known for his unique and vibrant artistic style with subjects that range from landscapes to abstracts and portraits. He is well known for capturing the essence of the person in the portraits he has painted throughout his 40-plus-year career. While continuously painting landscapes in both oils and pastels, Johns likes the spontaneity and freshness that lend themselves to the Wisconsin landscape. Emmett’s work not only highlights his artistic vision but also serves as a tribute to the natural and cultural heritage of Door County, which is highlighted in this piece that would enhance any personal collection!
Starting bid
Bundled: glass series no. 1, plate glass, feathers, cord, stainless steel. Dimensions (with stand): 24" x 6" x 6".
Inspired by her Spring's Thaw/Winter's Growth: Glass Gardens artwork displayed at the Miller Art Museum in 2020-2021, this piece is the first in its series. Interlayered between plate glass, feathers are held in suspension with threaded connections. Embodying the conceptual and impermanence of installation art in a glass microcosm, Bundled holds tension and lightness within materials that echo Iwai's architectural beginnings.
Starting bid
Join celebrated Door County watercolor artist Ed Fenendael at his picturesque Morning Mist Studio at Windmill Farm in Baileys Harbor. This immersive three-day workshop offers hands-on instruction in watercolor techniques—including Ed’s signature layered wash and ink collage approaches—set in a tranquil barn-gallery surrounded by pastoral landscapes that have inspired his lifelong practice.
Starting bid
Thomas Conard is a local ceramicist based in Algoma, Wisconsin whose work reflects a deep connection to both traditional pottery forms and modern aesthetic. Though not extensively known, Tom is an active member of the Door County ceramics community—often collaborating with artists at Clay on Steele Studio & Gallery and participating in local pottery events. His experience working with clay has informed a nuanced approach to form and surface.
This piece draws inspiration from the clean, symmetrical lines of ancient Greek urns: its graceful silhouette evokes classical balance and timeless beauty through a minimalist, contemporary lens.
Starting bid
Blue Granary, hard edge fused glass, 10" x 7" (without stand).
Add a pop of color and light to your collection with this fused glass piece by up-and-coming Sturgeon Bay artist Anna Mae Tiry. This vibrant, one-of-a-kind creatio celebrates the Door County Granary. Own it. Love it. Watch it glow!
Starting bid
Amber Waves of Grain, stoneware vase, 15" x 5"
Experience the work of Linda Sheard, a master potter with over four decades of craftsmanship. Based in Sturgeon Bay, Linda's work reflects the natural beauty of the Door County landscape.
This unique vessel showcases the artist's signature style, combining thoughtful design with expert craftsmanship. The piece features unique lines and a thoughtfully designed surface, incorporating colored stains and slips applied with a pallet knife. The wood ash glaze, fired in a gas reduction kiln, imparts vivid colors and earthy warmth to the piece.
Linda's work is inspired by the colors and patterns found in the sky, sands, woods, and water of Door County. Each piece is a testament to her dedication to the craft and her deep connection to the natural world.
This vessel is not just a functional item but a work of art that brings the beauty of Door County into your home. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of Linda Sheard's exquisite pottery!
Starting bid
Shipping your artwork has never been easier! This $100 gift certificate to Pack ‘N Ship in Sturgeon Bay makes sending your precious creations safe, secure, and stress-free. Whether you’re mailing a sculpture, painting, or fragile glass piece, their expert team ensures it arrives in perfect condition—locally, nationally, or even internationally.
Perfect for artists, collectors, or anyone who wants peace of mind when sending valuable items. Don’t miss this chance to simplify your shipping and protect your treasures!
Starting bid
Add a piece of handcrafted artistry to your home with this gorgeous stoneware dish from Garden Girl Stoneware. Created by artist Meg Farley in her home studio in Sturgeon Bay, this unique piece is more than just a dish—it's a story of passion, history, and the timeless allure of nature.
Inspired by the beauty of her own garden and the serene landscapes of Door County, Meg Farley's work is celebrated for its distinctive earthy style. This dish reflects the influence of antique stoneware, giving it a comforting, rustic charm that feels both new and deeply familiar.
Each small-batch piece from Garden Girl Stoneware is a functional work of art, perfect for serving a favorite meal, displaying as a decorative accent, or simply adding a touch of handcrafted elegance to your kitchen. By bidding on this item, you are not only acquiring a beautiful piece of pottery but also supporting a talented, queer-owned small business dedicated to creating beautiful objects that connect us to the natural world!
Starting bid
Treat yourself or your loved ones to a year of deliciousness and an winter weekend escape with this unique Door County package. Indulge in a year-long cookie subscription from Scaturo's Baking Co & Cafe, where you will receive a dozen of their delicous regular cookies each month—perfect for a monthly treat. Complement this with a one-night stay at the enchanting White Lace Inn, a romantic bed and breakfast known for its historic charm, antique-furnished rooms and serene atmosphere.
Starting bid
Celebrate a half-century with this rare and exclusive auction lot! In honor of the Miller Art Museum's 50th Anniversary, we are proud to offer two original drawings by the late Gerhard CF Miller (1903-2003), the celebrated artist and visionary who, along with his wife Ruth, founded our beloved institution. These sketches offer a unique glimpse into the creative process of a master, serving as the very foundations for the iconic paintings he would later create. Custom framing from Art on 3rd accompanies the work (certificate note redeemable for cash).
Though primarily known for his watercolors and egg tempera works, Miller’s discipline began with his drawings—a practice he undertook each fall to "warm up" for his larger compositions. This lot features two original drawings that showcase his precise yet imaginative hand and is a testament to the skill that made Miller a nationally recognized artist.
Gerhard CF Miller was a true Door County icon. A self-taught artist who overcame paralysis from polio, he channeled his passion into a prolific career. His artistic journey took him to over 44 countries, providing a rich wellspring of inspiration for his unique imaginative realist style. In 1975, he gifted his vision to the community by founding the Miller Art Museum, creating a cultural hub that continues to inspire. Owning one of his original drawings is an opportunity to hold a tangible piece of this extraordinary legacy!
Starting bid
This striking hand-carved ceramic figure by Door County artist Liz Butler is created from white stoneware clay and adorned with delicate ferns and natural motifs. She stands as a symbol of the beauty that surrounds us and the importance of tending to both the earth and our own spirit.
With her thoughtful details, Butler’s figure invites us to pause, observe, and reflect—reminding us to “plant our own garden and decorate our own soul.” This one-of-a-kind piece captures the wonder of the natural world in a way that is both grounding and uplifting.
A timeless work of art that brings nature’s serenity indoors!
Starting bid
Add a piece of handcrafted artistry to your home with this gorgeous stoneware dish from Garden Girl Stoneware. Created by artist Meg Farley in her home studio in Sturgeon Bay, this unique piece is more than just a dish—it's a story of passion, history, and the timeless allure of nature.
Inspired by the beauty of her own garden and the serene landscapes of Door County, Meg Farley's work is celebrated for its distinctive earthy style. This dish reflects the influence of antique stoneware, giving it a comforting, rustic charm that feels both new and deeply familiar.
Each small-batch piece from Garden Girl Stoneware is a functional work of art, perfect for serving a favorite meal, displaying as a decorative accent, or simply adding a touch of handcrafted elegance to your kitchen. By bidding on this item, you are not only acquiring a beautiful piece of pottery but also supporting a talented, queer-owned small business dedicated to creating beautiful objects that connect us to the natural world!
Starting bid
Bring home the magic of nature with this enchanting white stoneware clay vessel by Door County artist Liz Gilbert. Hand-carved with intricate detail, the piece tells a whimsical story: a clever fox with a cardinal perched on his tail by day, and an owl resting there by night.
Gilbert’s work embodies her deep love of the natural world—mysterious, tender, and a little bit playful. Each vessel is a tactile experience, inviting both visual admiration and a sense of connection to the wild beauty that inspires her.
A truly one-of-a-kind creation, this vessel will add warmth, charm, and artistry to any collection!
Starting bid
Experience the quiet beauty of Tom Christenson, a Door County artist whose woodturning is inspired by a lifelong love of the outdoors. This stunning woodturned vessel highlights the natural grain, texture, and warmth of the wood, transformed by Christenson’s masterful craftsmanship into a piece that is both functional and sculptural.
Christenson’s vessels are shaped by the character of each tree, celebrating nature’s imperfections and turning them into timeless works of art. This one-of-a-kind piece will bring the serenity of the woods into your home!
Starting bid
Delight in the charm of this enchanting auction item! Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Sterling Mercantile in Sturgeon Bay, a favorite boutique offering thoughtfully curated gifts, home décor, and treasures for every occasion. Pair it with a fairy-like garden statue—a whimsical accent to bring a touch of magic and serenity to your outdoor space.
Perfect for anyone who loves to blend beauty, creativity, and a hint of wonder into their home and garden!
Starting bid
This unique lot combines artistry and utility! First, enjoy a hand-carved repurposed saw by artist Andy Cross, who transforms everyday tools into striking works of folk art. Each piece reflects his creativity and craftsmanship, giving new life to an object once built for labor.
Pair that with a $50 gift card to Door County Ace Hardware—perfect for your next home project or DIY inspiration. Together, this lot celebrates both the art of making and the tools that help bring ideas to life!
Starting bid
Bring inspiration and beauty into your home with Scattering Seeds of Hope, a fine art giclée print by Door County artist Caitlin Leline Hatch. Known for her soulful, nature-inspired work, Hatch creates art that uplifts and connects, weaving themes of resilience, renewal, and harmony.
This stunning print captures her signature blend of detail and emotion, offering a daily reminder of growth, possibility, and the quiet strength of hope. A meaningful addition to any collection!
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to your collection with this playful Murano-style bubble vase. Standing 14" tall with a 6" top diameter, this treasure dazzles with its luminous colors and mesmerizing bubble design. The vase is both a statement piece and a work of timeless artistry—reflecting light in ever-changing ways that make it a centerpiece in any space!
Starting bid
Brighten up your wardrobe with a tropical and fun handmade scarf in a whimsical papay design! A beautiful blend of orange and black felt on white with merino wool and chiffon.
Starting bid
Celebrate the beauty of seasonal light and color with Summer in Sweden, a handcrafted ceramic bowl by Door County artist Jeanne Aurelius of Clay Bay Pottery. Known for her painterly approach to glazing, Aurelius transforms functional vessels into works of art, each infused with rich color and expressive design. Perfect as a centerpiece or a treasured collectible, it brings both beauty and function into your home! Dimensions: 4" x 7"
Starting bid
Own a piece of Door County’s artistic legacy with Abstract Trees, a 9 ½" x 3" low bowl by the late David Aurelius, co-founder of Clay Bay Pottery. Known for his painterly glazes and deep connection to nature, Aurelius created pottery that was both functional and profoundly expressive.
This bowl reflects his gift for transforming clay into living art—capturing the spirit of the landscape in forms and colors that resonate with warmth. A rare opportunity to honor the life and vision of an artist whose work continues to inspire!
Starting bid
A custom 6″ × 4″ single-color pencil portrait, drawn by nationally bestselling Door County illustrator Seth Taylor of Sturgeon Bay, WI. Based on client-supplied photographs, this intimate, detailed portrait will capture your chosen subject with both precision and warmth—an enduring keepsake perfect for display or gifting!
Seth Taylor is a versatile illustrator and portraitist based in Sturgeon Bay, known for his ability to shift effortlessly between styles—from lifelike portraiture to expressive caricatures and vivid ink and watercolor works. Over the past three decades, Seth has traveled extensively, studying traditional Chinese ink painting in Beijing, charcoal techniques in Vietnam, Thangka scroll painting in India, and portraiture in Japan and Korea—all contributing to his unique blend of Eastern and Western artistic traditions.
His illustrative work includes 60 enchanting watercolors for the critically acclaimed book I’m Still Here: A Dog’s Purpose Forever, which became a national bestseller. In Door County, his art has been featured at the Miller Art Museum (which included his ink painting The Wild Balance in their Wildlife Biennial) and he regularly teaches workshops at The Clearing in Ellison Bay.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!