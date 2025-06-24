50th Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser Online Auction

Immerse yourself in the subtle brilliance of this Jeremy Popelka glass vessel—a tactile meditation in green and metallic. At 9″ tall, it embodies a quiet intensity: from the depth of its soft green glow to the refined gleam of metallic iridescence of the base. Whether for a seasoned art glass collector or someone drawn to contemplative beauty, this vessel offers tactile richness and visual depth in a compact, elegant form.





Jeremy Popelka has dedicated more than 30 years to advancing the art glass tradition. A master of Venetian murrini blowing, Popelka creates his own colored cane canes, fusing them into mesmerizing patterns and blown forms—a practice he’s pursued for over two decades. Grounded in a deep fascination with nature, archetypal imagery, and his concept of a “personal archaeology,” Popelka’s vessels draw from tribal weaving patterns, biological motifs, and Murano glass legacies to form richly symbolic compositions.





Educated at Illinois State University and holding an MFA with high distinction from California College of Arts & Crafts, he later took classes and taught at the prestigious Pilchuck School alongside luminaries like Dale Chihuly and Erwin Eisch. His works are held in major collections, including regionally at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, and have been exhibited in galleries across the U.S. and internationally.