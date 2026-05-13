The Waterbury Young Mens Christian Association

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The Waterbury Young Mens Christian Association

The Greater Waterbury YMCA celebrates 50 Years of Waterbury Youth Services

380 Farmwood Rd

Waterbury, CT 06704, USA

SPONSORSHIP - Pillar of the Y
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Sponsorship Includes:

  • 16 tickets
  • Exclusive recognition as a “Pillar of the Y” supporting youth development and community impact. Additional recognition as a leading sponsor and community champion.
  • Program Book Gold Level - Full-page digital ad with logo - Dimensions: 10" x 7.5"
  • Logo on Event Table Cards
  • Prominent logo on ALL Event Materials & Signage, Verbal Recognition during the program
SPONSORSHIP - Heritage
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Includes:

  • 8 tickets
  • Recognition as a champion of the YMCA’s enduring legacy.
  • Program Book Gold Level - Full-page digital ad with logo - Dimensions: 10" x 7.5"
  • Logo on Event Table Cards
  • Prominent logo on Event Materials & Signage, Verbal Recognition during the program
SPONSORSHIP - Community Builder
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship Includes:

  • 6 tickets
  • Recognition as a supporter of strong, connected communities.
  • Program Book Gold Level - Full-page digital ad with logo - Dimensions: 10" x 7.5"
  • Name on Event Table Cards
  • Name on Event Materials
SPONSORSHIP -Youth Champion
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship Includes:

  • 4 tickets
  • Recognition for advancing youth opportunity and success.
  • Program Book Silver Level - Half-page digital ad with logo - Dimensions: 10" x 3.75"
  • Name listed on Event Table Cards
  • Name on Event Materials
SPONSOR - Friend of the Y
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship Includes:

  • 4 tickets
  • Recognition as a valued supporter of the YMCA mission.
  • Program Book Bronze Level - Quarter-page digital ad with logo - Dimensions: 5' x 3.75"
  • Name listed on Event Table Cards
  • Name on Event Materials
Individual Ticket
$200
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
PROGRAM BOOK - Gold Level
$1,000

NO TICKETS ARE INCLUDED WITH THE PROGRAM BOOK

  • Full-page digital ad with logo
  • Dimensions: 10" x 7.5"
PROGRAM BOOK - Silver Level
$500

NO TICKETS ARE INCLUDED WITH THE PROGRAM BOOK

  • Half-page digital ad with logo
  • Dimensions: 10" x 3.75"
PROGRAM BOOK - Bronze Level
$250

NO TICKETS ARE INCLUDED WITH THE PROGRAM BOOK

  • Quarter-page digital ad with logo
  • Dimensions: 5' x 3.75"
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