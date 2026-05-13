The Greater Waterbury YMCA celebrates 50 Years of Waterbury Youth Services

SPONSORSHIP - Pillar of the Y
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
Sponsorship Includes:
- 16 tickets
- Exclusive recognition as a “Pillar of the Y” supporting youth development and community impact. Additional recognition as a leading sponsor and community champion.
- Program Book Gold Level - Full-page digital ad with logo - Dimensions: 10" x 7.5"
- Logo on Event Table Cards
- Prominent logo on ALL Event Materials & Signage, Verbal Recognition during the program
Sponsorship Includes:
- 16 tickets
- Exclusive recognition as a “Pillar of the Y” supporting youth development and community impact. Additional recognition as a leading sponsor and community champion.
- Program Book Gold Level - Full-page digital ad with logo - Dimensions: 10" x 7.5"
- Logo on Event Table Cards
- Prominent logo on ALL Event Materials & Signage, Verbal Recognition during the program