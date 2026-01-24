The Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club

Hosted by

The Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club

About this event

50th Anniversary Milk Club Gayla

101 Henry Adams St

San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

GENERAL ADMISSION
$150

Expected to sell out! Get yours before they're gone! This ticket includes 1 general admission to the reception, dinner, and concert.

PAY IT FORWARD
$150

Sponsor Gayla tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.

SPONSOR: 50th Anniversary Gayla Chair (Limit 1)
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

Includes: Recognition as Gayla Chair, Remarks during the Gayla program, Three 8-person tables (24 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Full back cover advertisement space on program book, Three (3) printed banners hung in the venue, Logo displayed on stage during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media, Six (6) pay-it-forward tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.

SPONSOR: Unstoppable Concert Host (Limit 1)
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes: Recognition as Unstoppable Concert Host, Brief greetings during the concert program, Two 8-person tables (16 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), an additional 24 tickets to the Concert Celebration, Full page advertisement in the program book, Two (2) printed banners hung in the venue, Logo displayed on stage during the Concert Celebration, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media, Four (4) pay-it-forward tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.

SPONSOR: Legacy Collection Host (Limit 1)
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes: Recognition as Sponsor of the 50th Anniversary Memorabilia Collection, Logo on Memorabilia Collection Photobooth and throughout the collection exhibit, Two 8-person tables (16 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Full page advertisement in the program book, Two (2) printed banners hung in the venue, Logo displayed on stage during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media, Four (4) pay-it-forward tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.

SPONSOR: Visionary
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes: Two 8-person tables (16 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), 4 additional tickets to the Concert Celebration, Full page advertisement in the program book, Two (2) printed banners hung in the venue, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media, Four (4) pay-it-forward tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.

SPONSOR: Guardian
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes: Two 8-person tables (16 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Full page advertisement in the program book, One (1) printed banner hung in the venue, Logo displayed on table during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media.

SPONSOR: Champion
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes: One 10-person table (10 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Full page advertisement in the program book, Logo displayed on table during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media.

SPONSOR: Hope Giver
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes: One 8-person table (8 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Half page advertisement in the program book, Logo displayed on table during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Mention on social media, Two (2) pay-it-forward tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.

SPONSOR: Community Builder
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes: Five (5) Gayla tickets (for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Half page advertisement in the program book, Logo displayed on table during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Mention on social media.

SPONSOR: Supporter
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Four (4) Gayla tickets (for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Logo displayed in the program book, Mention on social media.

SPONSOR: Advocate
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes: Two (2) Gayla tickets (for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Name displayed in the program book, Mention on social media.

SPONSOR: Ally
$300

Includes: One (1) Gayla ticket (for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Name displayed in the program book.

Add a donation for The Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!