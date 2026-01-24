50th Anniversary Milk Club Gayla

Hosted by
About this event
Expected to sell out! Get yours before they're gone! This ticket includes 1 general admission to the reception, dinner, and concert.
Sponsor Gayla tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.
Includes: Recognition as Gayla Chair, Remarks during the Gayla program, Three 8-person tables (24 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Full back cover advertisement space on program book, Three (3) printed banners hung in the venue, Logo displayed on stage during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media, Six (6) pay-it-forward tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.
Includes: Recognition as Unstoppable Concert Host, Brief greetings during the concert program, Two 8-person tables (16 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), an additional 24 tickets to the Concert Celebration, Full page advertisement in the program book, Two (2) printed banners hung in the venue, Logo displayed on stage during the Concert Celebration, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media, Four (4) pay-it-forward tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.
Includes: Recognition as Sponsor of the 50th Anniversary Memorabilia Collection, Logo on Memorabilia Collection Photobooth and throughout the collection exhibit, Two 8-person tables (16 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Full page advertisement in the program book, Two (2) printed banners hung in the venue, Logo displayed on stage during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media, Four (4) pay-it-forward tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.
Includes: Two 8-person tables (16 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), 4 additional tickets to the Concert Celebration, Full page advertisement in the program book, Two (2) printed banners hung in the venue, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media, Four (4) pay-it-forward tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.
Includes: Two 8-person tables (16 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Full page advertisement in the program book, One (1) printed banner hung in the venue, Logo displayed on table during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media.
Includes: One 10-person table (10 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Full page advertisement in the program book, Logo displayed on table during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Logo on all printed materials and social media.
Includes: One 8-person table (8 tickets for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Half page advertisement in the program book, Logo displayed on table during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Mention on social media, Two (2) pay-it-forward tickets to go to hardworking volunteers and supporters who couldn’t otherwise participate.
Includes: Five (5) Gayla tickets (for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Half page advertisement in the program book, Logo displayed on table during the event, Logo displayed in the program book, Mention on social media.
Includes: Four (4) Gayla tickets (for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Logo displayed in the program book, Mention on social media.
Includes: Two (2) Gayla tickets (for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Name displayed in the program book, Mention on social media.
Includes: One (1) Gayla ticket (for the reception, dinner, and Concert Celebration), Name displayed in the program book.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!