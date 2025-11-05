50th Anniversary Season Sponsorship & Advertising

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
    • Business Name or Logo featured prominently on concert programs and marketing materials
    • Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
    • 10 complimentary tickets to Winter (Dec. 7th ) & Spring (May) Concerts
    • One table of 10 for our 50th Anniversary Celebration in March 2026
    • Special mention during the Winter & Spring Concerts & Event
    • Full Page Advertisements in both Concert Programs & in Event Program
Concert Sponsor
$5,000
    • Business Name or Logo featured in either Winter or Spring concert programs and marketing materials
    • Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
    • 6 complimentary tickets to Winter (Dec. 7th ) or Spring (May) Concert
    • 6 complimentary tickets to the 50th Anniversary Celebration in March 2026
    • Full Page Advertisement in either Winter or Spring Concert Program
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
    • Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
    • Full Page Advertisement in Concert & Event Programs
    • 4 complimentary tickets to Winter (Dec. 7th ) & Spring (May) Concert
    • 4 complimentary tickets to our 50th Anniversary celebration in March 2026
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
    • Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
    • ½ Page Advertisement in Concert & Event Programs
    • 1 complimentary ticket to our 50th Anniversary Celebration in March 2026
    • 2 complimentary tickets to Winter (Dec. 7th ) & Spring (May) Concert
Bronze Sponsor
$500
    • Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
    • ½ Page Advertisement in Concert & Event Programs
    • 2 complimentary tickets to a concert of your choice Dec. or May.
Full Page Ad Sponsor
$350
    • Full Page Business or Family Advertisement or message in the Chorale’s Concert Programs.
    • Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
1/2 page Ad Sponsor
$200
    • ½ Page Business or Family Advertisement or message in the Chorale’s Concert Programs.
    • Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
Patron of the Arts
$100
    • ¼ Page Business or Family Advertisement or message in the Chorale’s Concert Programs.
    • Recognition in the Chorale's Concert Programs, Website & Social Media
Friend of the Chorale
$50

Recognition in the Chorale's Concert Programs

