The Bristol Chorale
50th Anniversary Season Sponsorship & Advertising
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
Business Name or Logo featured prominently on concert programs and marketing materials
Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
10 complimentary tickets to Winter (Dec. 7th ) & Spring (May) Concerts
One table of 10 for our 50th Anniversary Celebration in March 2026
Special mention during the Winter & Spring Concerts & Event
Full Page Advertisements in both Concert Programs & in Event Program
Concert Sponsor
$5,000
Business Name or Logo featured in either Winter or Spring concert programs and marketing materials
Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
6 complimentary tickets to Winter (Dec. 7th ) or Spring (May) Concert
6 complimentary tickets to the 50th Anniversary Celebration in March 2026
Full Page Advertisement in either Winter or Spring Concert Program
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
Full Page Advertisement in Concert & Event Programs
4 complimentary tickets to Winter (Dec. 7th ) & Spring (May) Concert
4 complimentary tickets to our 50th Anniversary celebration in March 2026
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
½ Page Advertisement in Concert & Event Programs
1 complimentary ticket to our 50th Anniversary Celebration in March 2026
2 complimentary tickets to Winter (Dec. 7th ) & Spring (May) Concert
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
½ Page Advertisement in Concert & Event Programs
2 complimentary tickets to a concert of your choice Dec. or May.
Full Page Ad Sponsor
$350
Full Page Business or Family Advertisement or message in the Chorale’s Concert Programs.
Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
1/2 page Ad Sponsor
$200
½ Page Business or Family Advertisement or message in the Chorale’s Concert Programs.
Recognition on the Chorale's website and social media
Patron of the Arts
$100
¼ Page Business or Family Advertisement or message in the Chorale’s Concert Programs.
Recognition in the Chorale's Concert Programs, Website & Social Media
Friend of the Chorale
$50
Recognition in the Chorale's Concert Programs
