Waconia Band Boosters Inc

Offered by

Waconia Band Boosters Inc

About this shop

Make a Donation and Take Home a Marching Band Souvenir

Color Guard Flag with Grommets item
Color Guard Flag with Grommets item
Color Guard Flag with Grommets
$10

Color Guard Flag with Grommets
Add some flair to your collection with this authentic Waconia Marching Band 50th Anniversary Color Guard flag! Each flag comes with durable grommets for easy display or performance use. Limited quantities available — once they’re gone, they’re gone! 

50th Anniversary Logo Long Sleeve Shirt - SIZE M item
50th Anniversary Logo Long Sleeve Shirt - SIZE M
$15

50th Anniversary Logo Long Sleeve Shirt
Celebrate 50 years of Waconia Marching Band with this commemorative long sleeve shirt! Perfect for showing your band pride at rehearsals, games, or around town. Limited sizes and quantities available — grab yours before they’re gone! 

50th Anniversary Logo Long Sleeve Shirt - SIZE XL item
50th Anniversary Logo Long Sleeve Shirt - SIZE XL
$15

50th Anniversary Logo Long Sleeve Shirt
Celebrate 50 years of Waconia Marching Band with this commemorative long sleeve shirt! Perfect for showing your band pride at rehearsals, games, or around town. Limited sizes and quantities available — grab yours before they’re gone! 

50th Anniversary Small Logo Long Sleeve Shirt- SIZE S item
50th Anniversary Small Logo Long Sleeve Shirt- SIZE S
$15

50th Anniversary Small Logo Long Sleeve Shirt
Show your Waconia Marching Band pride with this 50th Anniversary long sleeve shirt featuring the small commemorative logo. Comfortable, stylish, and perfect for any occasion, but hurry — limited sizes are available and once they’re gone, they’re gone! 

50th Anniversary Small Logo Long Sleeve Shirt- SIZE M item
50th Anniversary Small Logo Long Sleeve Shirt- SIZE M
$15

50th Anniversary Small Logo Long Sleeve Shirt
Show your Waconia Marching Band pride with this 50th Anniversary long sleeve shirt featuring the small commemorative logo. Comfortable, stylish, and perfect for any occasion, but hurry — limited sizes are available and once they’re gone, they’re gone! 

50th Anniversary Small Logo Long Sleeve Shirt- SIZE XL item
50th Anniversary Small Logo Long Sleeve Shirt- SIZE XL
$15

50th Anniversary Small Logo Long Sleeve Shirt
Show your Waconia Marching Band pride with this 50th Anniversary long sleeve shirt featuring the small commemorative logo. Comfortable, stylish, and perfect for any occasion, but hurry — limited sizes are available and once they’re gone, they’re gone! 

50th Anniversary Trucker Hat item
50th Anniversary Trucker Hat item
50th Anniversary Trucker Hat
$15

50th Anniversary Trucker Hat
Celebrate 50 years of Waconia Marching Band with this commemorative trucker hat! Featuring the 50th Anniversary logo, it’s perfect for showing your band pride wherever you go. Limited quantities available — get yours before they’re gone!

Handmade Bags from Retired Uniforms (With Liners) item
Handmade Bags from Retired Uniforms (With Liners) item
Handmade Bags from Retired Uniforms (With Liners)
$50

Handmade Bags from Retired Uniforms


Carry a piece of Waconia Marching Band history! These one-of-a-kind bags are handcrafted from retired marching band uniforms and fully lined for durability. Each bag is completely unique, featuring authentic uniform fabric and details that celebrate years of performances and memories.


Quantities are limited, you’ll have a truly special piece of WMB history. 

16" x 16" Pillow Made From Retired Uniforms item
16" x 16" Pillow Made From Retired Uniforms
$40

16" x 16" Pillow Made From Retired Uniforms


Bring Waconia Marching Band history into your home with this handcrafted 16" x 16" pillow made from authentic retired uniforms. Each pillow is completely unique, featuring real uniform fabric and details that reflect years of performances, traditions, and memories.


Perfect for alumni, students, fans, or anyone who wants a meaningful keepsake, these pillows add a touch of WMB pride to any couch, chair, or bedroom. Supplies are extremely limited, making each one a special collectible piece.

BOLDLY GO WMB 2026 Magnet item
BOLDLY GO WMB 2026 Magnet
$5

Feel the force with this 2"x2" 2026 Waconia Marching Band Souvenir. Stick it, move it, love it—perfect for any magnetic spot.

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