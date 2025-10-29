50th Annual Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr - Memorial Celebration - Sponsorship Agreement

Hosted by
Diamond Sponsor
• Prominent placement of Sponsor’s logo on step-and-repeat backdrop at the event.
• Inclusion of Sponsor’s logo on digital or projector screens throughout the event.
• Public acknowledgment of Sponsor’s support in promotional materials.
• Full-Page Color Advertisement in Souvenir Ad Booklet
• Recognition as Diamond Sponsor in all mentions of event and on Facebook event page, local media press releases and all electronic media
• 10 VIP event tickets
Company’s Commitment
• $1,000 Principal Sponsor commitment (paid by January 5, 2026)
• Promote the event internally to employees
Platinum Sponsor
• Secondary placement of Sponsor’s logo on step-and-repeat backdrop at the event.
• Half-Page Color Advertisement in Souvenir Ad Booklet
• Public acknowledgment of Sponsor’s support in promotional materials.
• Recognition as Platinum Sponsor in all mentions of event and on Facebook event page, local media press releases and all electronic media
• 5 VIP event ticket
Company’s Commitment
• $750 Platinum Sponsor commitment (paid by January 5, 2026)
• Promote the event internally to employees
Gold Sponsor
• Tertiary placement of Sponsor’s logo on event signage and program.
• Logo inclusion in digital presentations and slideshows.
• Recognition as a Gold Sponsor in promotional materials, including press releases and social media posts.
• 3 VIP event tickets.
Company's Commitment:
• $500 Gold Sponsorship commitment (paid by January 5, 2026)
• Promote the event to employees.
Full-Page Color Ad - Inside Cover:
• Investment: $400
• Benefits:
High-visibility placement in the souvenir ad journal.
Opportunity to showcase your brand to event attendees.
Full-Page Color Ad - Inside Back Cover:
• Investment: $300
• Benefits:
High-visibility placement in the souvenir ad journal.
Opportunity to showcase your brand to event attendees.
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Full Page Color Ad
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Half Page Color Ad
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Quarter Page Color Ad
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Eighth Page Color Ad
Souvenir Ad Booklet - Patron List Sponsorship
6ft Vendor Table Space (Vendors encouraged bring a table.) Meal included.
