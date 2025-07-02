50th Annual Taste of San Angelo Sponsor Packages

This is a table of 8 people in VIP. There is no sponsorship available for this table.
• 2 VIP Tables • Name on Ticket Website • Company logo on advertisement material and on display at event • Early entry to event at 6:00pm • Exclusive VIP Tasting
2 VIP Tables • Company logo on advertisement material and on display at event • Early entry to event at 6:00pm • Exclusive VIP Tasting
• 1 VIP Table • Company logo on display at event • Early entry to event at 6:00pm • Exclusive VIP Tasting
• A booth with an 8 ft table in the foyer • 4 General Admission Tickets • Company Name on display at event • Early entry to event at 6:00pm
Vendors only
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing