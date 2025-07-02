50th Annual Taste of San Angelo Sponsor Packages

4720 Grape Creek Rd

San Angelo, TX 76903, USA

VIP Table (No Sponsorship)
$500

This is a table of 8 people in VIP. There is no sponsorship available for this table.

Platinum Sponsor
$3,500

• 2 VIP Tables • Name on Ticket Website • Company logo on advertisement material and on display at event • Early entry to event at 6:00pm • Exclusive VIP Tasting

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

2 VIP Tables • Company logo on advertisement material and on display at event • Early entry to event at 6:00pm • Exclusive VIP Tasting

Silver Sponsor
$650

• 1 VIP Table • Company logo on display at event • Early entry to event at 6:00pm • Exclusive VIP Tasting

Friend of the Taste
$250

• A booth with an 8 ft table in the foyer • 4 General Admission Tickets • Company Name on display at event • Early entry to event at 6:00pm

VIP wristband (individual)
$65
Vendor wristband
$10

Vendors only

General admission
$35
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing