50th Charter Anniversary & Scholarship and Awards Gala

Meal and digital souvenir journal included for a table of 8
Meal and digital souvenir journal included for a table of 8
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
As the Platinum Sponsor, your company will enjoy the highest level of visibility and recognition at the event. Your company branding will be prominently featured on all event materials and our website:
● Digital Souvenir Book Full-Page Color Advertisement
● Digital Name Recognition at Celebration Event
● Lobby Signage at the Event
● Recognition on web page
● Recognition in social media campaign
● Two (2) gala tickets
As the Platinum Sponsor, your company will enjoy the highest level of visibility and recognition at the event. Your company branding will be prominently featured on all event materials and our website:
● Digital Souvenir Book Full-Page Color Advertisement
● Digital Name Recognition at Celebration Event
● Lobby Signage at the Event
● Recognition on web page
● Recognition in social media campaign
● Two (2) gala tickets
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This sponsorship provides solid visibility and recognition:
● Digital Souvenir Book Full-Page Color Advertisement
● Digital Name Recognition at Celebration Event
● Lobby Signage at the Event
● Recognition on web page
● Recognition in social media campaign
● Two (2) gala tickets
This sponsorship provides solid visibility and recognition:
● Digital Souvenir Book Full-Page Color Advertisement
● Digital Name Recognition at Celebration Event
● Lobby Signage at the Event
● Recognition on web page
● Recognition in social media campaign
● Two (2) gala tickets
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This sponsorship level offers valuable exposure and benefits:
● Digital Souvenir Book Full-Page Color Advertisement
● Digital Name Recognition at Celebration Event
● Lobby Signage at the Event
● Recognition on web page
● Two (2) gala tickets
This sponsorship level offers valuable exposure and benefits:
● Digital Souvenir Book Full-Page Color Advertisement
● Digital Name Recognition at Celebration Event
● Lobby Signage at the Event
● Recognition on web page
● Two (2) gala tickets
Bronze Sponsor
$500
This sponsorship level offers meaningful recognition and valuable opportunities:
● Digital Souvenir Book Full-Page Color Advertisement
● Digital Name Recognition at Celebration Event
● Lobby Signage at the Event
● One (1) gala ticket
This sponsorship level offers meaningful recognition and valuable opportunities:
● Digital Souvenir Book Full-Page Color Advertisement
● Digital Name Recognition at Celebration Event
● Lobby Signage at the Event
● One (1) gala ticket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!