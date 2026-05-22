Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

50th Chartering Anniversary Celebration Berkeley County Alumnae Chapter

7000 Rivers Ave

North Charleston, SC 29406, USA

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General Admission Ticket
$100
Available until Aug 20

General seating. Includes plated meal and non-alcoholic beverage.


Sponsor: Crimson
$2,000
Available until Aug 20
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship comes with:

  • Reserved table with 8 complimentary event tickets (includes dinner and non alcoholic drinks).
  • Priority Seating
  • Name recognition at the event
  • Chapter Social Media Recognition
  • Full Page Ad (Inside Cover) in digital souvenir journal

A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.


Sponsor: Cream
$1,500
Available until Aug 20
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship comes with:

  • Reserved table with 8 complimentary event tickets (includes dinner and non alcoholic drinks).
  • Priority Seating
  • Name recognition at the event
  • Chapter Social Media Recognition
  • Full Page Ad in digital souvenir journal

A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.

Sponsor: Violet
$600
Available until Aug 20
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship comes with:

  • 4 complimentary event tickets (includes dinner and non alcoholic drinks).
  • Priority Seating
  • Name recognition at the event
  • Chapter Social Media Recognition
  • Half Page Ad in digital souvenir journal

A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.

Sponsor: Friends of Delta
$125

This sponsorship comes with:

  • (1) Complimentary Event Ticket (includes dinner and non alcoholic drinks)
  • Chapter Social Media Recognition
  • Organization or Individual Name listed in the digital souvenir journal.

A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.

Patron Sponsorship: Full Page
$800

This sponsorship DOES NOT include tickets to the event and does acknowledge the patron through the following...

  • Name recognition at the event
  • Chapter Social Media Recognition
  • Full Page Ad in digital souvenir journal

A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.

Patron Sponsorship: Half Page
$500

This sponsorship DOES NOT include tickets to the event and does acknowledge the patron through the following...

  • Name recognition at the event
  • Chapter Social Media Recognition
  • Half Page Ad in digital souvenir journal

A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.

Patron Sponsorship: Quarter Page
$300

This sponsorship DOES NOT include tickets to the event and does acknowledge the patron through the following...

  • Name recognition at the event
  • Chapter Social Media Recognition
  • Quarter Page Ad in digital souvenir journal

A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.

Friends of Delta Patron
$25

This sponsorship DOES NOT include tickets to the event and does acknowledge the patron through the following...

  • Chapter Social Media Recognition
  • Organization or Individual Name listed in the digital souvenir journal.
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