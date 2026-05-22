50th Chartering Anniversary Celebration Berkeley County Alumnae Chapter

About this event
Sort by category
General seating. Includes plated meal and non-alcoholic beverage.
This sponsorship comes with:
A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.
This sponsorship comes with:
A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.
This sponsorship comes with:
A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.
This sponsorship comes with:
A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.
This sponsorship DOES NOT include tickets to the event and does acknowledge the patron through the following...
A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.
This sponsorship DOES NOT include tickets to the event and does acknowledge the patron through the following...
A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.
This sponsorship DOES NOT include tickets to the event and does acknowledge the patron through the following...
A separate email will be sent after donation confirmation with instructions for submitting your print-ready ad for the digital souvenir journal. All ads must be submitted in .jpg, .png, or .pdf format.
This sponsorship DOES NOT include tickets to the event and does acknowledge the patron through the following...
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!