20th Annual Awards & Student Scholarships Gala

52-11 111th St

Queens, NY 11368, USA

Unlicensed RN nursing students
$125
Individual Gala Ticket
$250
Diamond Sponsorship
$15,000

2 Tables in premium location • Naming of Scholarship Award and Presentation • Logo and appreciation on

NAHN New York social media/Website/ Monthly Newsletter for 12 months • Five-minute podium recognition • One-year corporate membership • speaker presentation at local in-person membership meeting.

Ruby Sponsorship
$10,000

1 Table in premium location • Naming of Scholarship Award and Presentation Scholarship Fund donation • Logo and appreciation on NAHN New York social media/Website/ Monthly Newsletter for 6 months • Podium Recognition • One-year corporate membership • speaker presentation at local in-person membership meeting.

Emerald Sponsorship
$7,500

1 table • Naming of Scholarship Award and Presentation Scholarship Fund donation • Logo and appreciation on

NAHN New York social media/Website/ Monthly Newsletter for 3 months Podium Recognition • One-year corporate membership • speaker presentation at local in-person membership meeting.

Sapphire Sponsorship
$5,000

1 table • Scholarship Fund donation • Logo and

appreciation o n NAHN New York social media/Website/

Monthly Newsletter for 2 months • Podium Recognition •One-year corporate membership.

Opal Sponsorship
$2,500

5 Tickets • Scholarship Fund donation • Logo and appreciation on NAHN New York social media/Website/Monthly Newsletter for 1 month• Podium Recognition • One-year corporate membership

