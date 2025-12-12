50th Reunion

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Blue Sponsor includes one ticket and an additional contribution to sponsor the event (and provide scholarship assistance to other classmates). The contribution range is $150-$299 with a suggested contribution of $200.
Gold Sponsor includes one ticket and an additional contribution to sponsor the event (and provide scholarship assistance to other classmates). The contribution range is $300-$399 with a suggested contribution of $400.
Blue and Gold Sponsor includes one ticket and an additional contribution to sponsor the event (and provide scholarship assistance to other classmates). The contribution minimum is $400.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!