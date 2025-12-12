Grossmont HS Class of 1976 Reunion Committee

Hosted by

Grossmont HS Class of 1976 Reunion Committee

About this event

50th Reunion

2230 Shelter Island Dr

San Diego, CA 92106, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Blue Sponsor
Pay what you can

Blue Sponsor includes one ticket and an additional contribution to sponsor the event (and provide scholarship assistance to other classmates). The contribution range is $150-$299 with a suggested contribution of $200.

Gold Sponsor
Pay what you can

Gold Sponsor includes one ticket and an additional contribution to sponsor the event (and provide scholarship assistance to other classmates). The contribution range is $300-$399 with a suggested contribution of $400.

Blue and Gold Sponsor
Pay what you can

Blue and Gold Sponsor includes one ticket and an additional contribution to sponsor the event (and provide scholarship assistance to other classmates). The contribution minimum is $400.

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