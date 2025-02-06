50th DAN KRUSE MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC FUNDRAISER

Be a featured sponsor of the SPARKY Golf Event! *We publish your business logo in all press and promotional materials. *Opportunity to include a promotional item in participant giveaway bag. *Logo signage at every hole. *Sponsor recognition plaque. *Golfing gift package for eight (8) including: Lunch, 18 holes of golf + 4 carts and raffle opportunities.
PREMIUM GOLD SPONSOR
$3,000
*As a Gold Sponsor, you are referenced in all press releases and promotional materials. *Opportunity to include promotional item in participant giveaway bag. * Two (2) premium hole sponsorships with signage. * Sponsor recognition plaque. * Golfing gift packages for 8 including lunch, 18 holes of golf, 4 carts and opportunity for raffle!
PREMIUM SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$2,000
*You receive prominent mention in selected press release and promotional materials. *Opportunity to include promotional item in participant giveaway bag. *One hole sponsorship with signage. *Sponsor recognition plaque. *Lunch for 4, and (1) 4 person team for 18 holes of golf.
PREMIUM BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,000
*Mentioned in selected press release and promotional materials. *Opportunity to include promotional item in participant giveaway bag. *Sponsor certificate award. * Lunch for 4, and one (1) 4 person team for 18 holes of golf.
4 PERSON GOLF TEAM
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
One team ticket grants 4 person entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
HOLE SPONSOR SIGN
$150
Grants premium signage on the golf course during the SPARKY event.
GOLF BALL RAFFLE
$20
Buy a yellow ball for your team. Each player must alternate hitting the ball, and if after 18 holes you still have your ball you are entered into a drawing for half the pot $!
LAST CHANCE! SPARKY JACKET PLEDGE
$100
LAST CHANCE to get your name on the Sparky Jacket before it’s retired! $100 minimum to have your name embroidered in the 50th year edition of the SPARKY JACKET! All donations support the LIFE Center to provide programing enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities in Freeborn County. Your donation will have special acknowledgement in publications. Thank you for your generosity!
