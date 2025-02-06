50th DAN KRUSE MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC FUNDRAISER

LAST CHANCE to get your name on the Sparky Jacket before it’s retired! $100 minimum to have your name embroidered in the 50th year edition of the SPARKY JACKET! All donations support the LIFE Center to provide programing enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities in Freeborn County. Your donation will have special acknowledgement in publications. Thank you for your generosity!

