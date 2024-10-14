SABHA Durga Puja Carnival -2024 (1)

Garba Night-5th Oct,2024(7pm-10pm)-Adults-Beacon Park School
$28
Celebrate the spirit of Navratri at our Raas Garba night. Put on your traditional best and revel in the joy of this vibrant festival. Embrace the lively atmosphere, dance to beats of Garba, and make memories to last a lifetime.
** Kids who are 5 years old and below can enter free with a paying adult, however registration is required.
Please note: By participating in the Sabha Durga Puja 2024 event/s, the participants agree that their photos/videos may be used for SABHA media communications and promotions. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be excluded.
Garba Night-5th Oct, 2024 (7pm-10pm)-Kids (5-12) years
$16
Garba Night-11thOct,2024(7pm-10pm)-Adults-Beacon Park School
$28
Garba Night-11th Oct, 2024(7pm-10pm)-Kids (5-12) years
$17
Kids Carnival with games such as Gaga Ball Pit, Giant Jenga, Cornhole, Jumbo Connect etc will be available on premises.
Cultural Program - 12th Oct, 2024 (1pm - 5pm)
$10
Join us for a fun-filled afternoon to enjoy and support our local Southern California performing arts schools as they showcase their talents and dance skills.
Mata ki Chowki-12th Oct,2024 (6pm - 8pm).Thali cost:$10
$10
Please join us for an evening of devotional bhajans as we pay respect to Mata Rani.
Participation in the event is free. This ticket is for Mata ki Chowki thali which would include Chunri, Sindur and prasad.
Come experience Sindoor Khela, a tradition that marks the completion of Durga Puja celebrations. The ceremony involves applying sindoor among married ladies.
Participation in the event is free. This ticket is for Sindur Khela thali which would include Sindur and Sweet.
General Admission for Darshan & Puja OCT 11-13th
Free
General admission to Puja/Darshan/Food Stalls and other Vendor stalls displaying traditional Indian Clothes and Jewelry.
Sabha Durga Puja Carnival runs on your continued support and Donations from Generous donors like you. Please consider Donating to help us to continue to bring you cultural enrichment through our programs as well as use part of the proceeds for charitable purposes.
Please Donate $25, select 2 or more for higher donation
$25
SABHA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profitable charity organization. Your donations are 100% tax-deductible. Our Puja (Life Size Pratima 9ft x 12 ft imported from India), decorations, venue, arrangements) and other charitable activities run solely based on your kind contributions.
Please Donate $51, select 2 or more for higher donation
$51
SABHA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profitable charity organization. Your donations are 100% tax-deductible. Our Puja (Life Size Pratima 9ft x 12 ft imported from India), decorations, venue, arrangements) and other charitable activities run solely based on your kind contributions.
Please Donate $101, select 2 or more for higher donation
$101
SABHA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profitable charity organization. Your donations are 100% tax-deductible. Our Puja (Life Size Pratima 9ft x 12 ft imported from India), decorations, venue, arrangements) and other charitable activities run solely based on your kind contributions.
Please Donate $501, select 2 or more for higher donation
$501
SABHA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profitable charity organization. Your donations are 100% tax-deductible. Our Puja (Life Size Pratima 9ft x 12 ft imported from India), decorations, venue, arrangements) and other charitable activities run solely based on your kind contributions.
Please Donate $1001, select 2 or more for higher donation
$1,001
SABHA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profitable charity organization. Your donations are 100% tax-deductible. Our Puja (Life Size Pratima 9ft x 12 ft imported from India), decorations, venue, arrangements) and other charitable activities run solely based on your kind contributions.
Add a donation for Sabha Inc
$
