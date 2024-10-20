Awareness Day Sponsorship

Your Organization's event table. Event booths are specific to Legal, emotional and financial services.
Victim Sponsor
$250
Awareness is extremely important - What is Legal abuse? It is when an abuser uses or threatens to use a legal system to cause harm. It is the most often overlooked form of domestic Violence.
Your sponsorship will not be overlooked, you will get:
Your Organization will be announced by DJ at event
Name printed in event agenda
Your literature placed on Sponsor table
Survivor Sponsor
$500
Once someone is aware and has reached out for help they are a survivor. It can take months if not years to heal from this form of abuse. Your sponsorship helps survivor's have access to vetted resources and support system that can be life changing.
Our SURVIVOR sponsors will get:
everything in victim sponsor
Special DJ announcement on your business
Social Media announcement
Warrior Sponsor
$1,000
Partnerships and aligning with those we call Warriors to help give back to victims and survivors through programs that otherwise would not exist. Networking and building partnerships to see programs such as our KITS can not only exist but reach your community.
Title VIP Sponsor
$2,500
Imagine your sponsorship going into 3 different directions:
1. VIP sponsor on the KITS sponsorship
2. VIP Sponsor on the ANIMATION sponsorship
3. all above + main sponsor at our event, including banner, 4 podcast announcements for the year, follow up social media thank you and advertising on the website for 1 full year.
So instead of $7,500 you're doing a one time $2,500 event sponsorship and making your money matter ongoing.....
We have ONLY 1 spot available
Add a donation for After Awareness, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!