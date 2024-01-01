Join TAP-SF and Kaori's Kitchen for a hands-on mochi making class! Chef Yukiko will teach participants how to make daifuku mochi from scratch. She will have various filling options such as fresh fruit, chocolate, and sweet red bean. She will also teach participants how to make ice cream mochi! This event will be held at a residential location in San Leandro, and spots will be limited so sign up soon! Address and further instructions will be provided after sign up.





Questions? Contact [email protected]



