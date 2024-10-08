SHS Auction 50 Chances Raffles

Hosted by

Sacred Heart School

Our Family Fun & Adventure Basket Includes: Admission for 4 to the Children's Museum of Acadiana; Admission for 4 to the Baton Rouge Zoo; Admission for 4 - Knock Knock Museum, Baton Rouge; Adventure CENLA - $50 Jump Credit; Igloo Insulated Cooler Bag; Paragon Resort $100 Gift Card; Solo Stove MESA- Table Top Firepit & Roasting Skewers; TOPGOLF Lafayette - $50 Game Play; 3 Water inflatables; water guns, & 300 water ballons! OVER $500 VALUE!!! Only 50 tickets will be sold.
This awesome Ladies' Special Includes: Solawave Wand & Serum; L'ange- Le Duo 360 Airflow Styler; DIVI Hair Vitamins; Renpho Neck, Shoulders, & Back Heating Pad; GG Inspired Handbag; Set of Gold Waterproof Bracelets; AMIKA Rescue Team Travel Hair Kit. OVER $500 VALUE!!! Only 50 tickets will be sold.
The Men's Hunting Special is perfect for your avid hunter, and includes: 1 super sack of deer corn, to be picked up from North Pointe Planters Farm in Lettsworth, LA; 1Moultrie Gravity Tripod Feeder (30 gallon); 1 Antarctica Gear Pro Heated Portable Seat. OVER $500 VALUE!!! Only 50 tickets will be sold.
