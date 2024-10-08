SHS Auction 50 Chances Raffles

Our Family Fun & Adventure Basket Includes:
Admission for 4 to the Children's Museum of Acadiana;
Admission for 4 to the Baton Rouge Zoo;
Admission for 4 - Knock Knock Museum, Baton Rouge;
Adventure CENLA - $50 Jump Credit;
Igloo Insulated Cooler Bag;
Paragon Resort $100 Gift Card;
Solo Stove MESA- Table Top Firepit & Roasting Skewers;
TOPGOLF Lafayette - $50 Game Play;
3 Water inflatables; water guns, & 300 water ballons!
OVER $500 VALUE!!!
Only 50 tickets will be sold.
Ladies 50 Chances Raffle
$40
This awesome Ladies' Special Includes:
Solawave Wand & Serum;
L'ange- Le Duo 360 Airflow Styler;
DIVI Hair Vitamins;
Renpho Neck, Shoulders, & Back Heating Pad;
GG Inspired Handbag;
Set of Gold Waterproof Bracelets;
AMIKA Rescue Team Travel Hair Kit.
OVER $500 VALUE!!!
Only 50 tickets will be sold.
Men's 50 Chances Raffle
$40
The Men's Hunting Special is perfect for your avid hunter, and includes:
1 super sack of deer corn, to be picked up from North Pointe Planters Farm in Lettsworth, LA;
1Moultrie Gravity Tripod Feeder (30 gallon);
1 Antarctica Gear Pro Heated Portable Seat.
OVER $500 VALUE!!!
Only 50 tickets will be sold.
