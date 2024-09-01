Animal Angels Network Skelly Dog Raffle

**Raffle for "Skelly" the Skeleton Dog – $10 Tickets** Join us for a chance to win "Skelly," the ultimate Halloween decoration – a spooky, 7 foot skeleton dog that will add a hauntingly delightful touch to your home this season! 🦴 **Details:** **Ticket Price:** $10 each **Drawing Date:** October 19, 2024, at the Haunted Howling Hound Event **Winner Announcement:** The winner will be announced live at the event and on our social media channels. **Can't make it to the event?** No problem! Participate online, and if you win, we'll ship Skelly to you at your expense. Local winners will enjoy complimentary delivery! **How to Enter:** Purchase your raffle tickets here for $10 each. The more tickets you buy, the higher your chances to win Skelly and support a great cause at the same time! **Terms and Conditions:** - The raffle is open to residents aged 18 and older. - Tickets are non-refundable, and all sales are final. - Animal Angels Network is not responsible for any loss, damage, or injury related to the delivery or use of the prize. - The winner will be selected randomly on October 19, 2024, at the Haunted Howling Hound Event. The winner does not need to be present to win. - If the winner is not present, they will be contacted via the provided contact details. Shipping is available at the winner’s expense if they are not local to the area. - Animal Angels Network reserves the right to modify or cancel the raffle at any time. - This raffle is organized by Animal Angels Network, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. **Disclaimer:** By purchasing a raffle ticket, participants acknowledge that they have read and agree to the terms and conditions. All proceeds from the raffle benefit the animals at Animal Angels Network. Thank you for your support, and good luck!

