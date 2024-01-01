Logo
Strategic Networking Experience Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 17-19, 2024 (by invitation)

TBA to registered attendees

This is a side activation to the 4th Meeting of the G20 Development Working Group:

  • Engage global and local initiatives integrating development, climate, and biodiversity agendas;
  • Amplify your strategic reach in collaboration with similarly-concerned family offices;
  • Collaborate with peers shaping the unique role family offices can play in our times of change and transition.

Experience Host: Intergen.Family

Venue(s): TBA to registered attendees

Program schedule:

  • Wednesday, July 17th, 3pm to 9pm: Growing Life Economies—Addressing the root causes of inequality, climate change and unsustainable development, hosted by Global Alliance for Life Economies Research & Innovation (GALERI).
  • Thursday, July 18th, 3pm to 7pm: Shaping the Transition—The strategic role of family offices, private meeting, hosted by Intergen.Family. 
  • Friday, July 19th, 3pm to 7pm: Amazon Futures—The unique role of family offices in catalyzing bioregional economies, private meeting hosted by Intergen.Family.
