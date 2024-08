Join us at the Historic Southard Gillespie house for our first Spring Tea!

Refreshments include two types of tea from which to choose, sandwiches, sweets, and an afternoon with friends. Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate dietary restraints as this is a set menu.

Non-refundable tickets are $30 per person, sold by the table. Tables are available for two, three, four, five, and ten people.

The historic Southard Gillespie House is accessible only via exterior stairs.