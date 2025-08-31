Shorecrest Boosters Memberships 2024 - 2025

Show your Highlander pride and support the Scots.

All gifts to Shorecrest Boosters are tax-deductible through our 501(c)(3) IRS status. Our tax EIN number is 91-1367377.



Any gift goes to our general fund, which gets distributed in the Spring to groups needing financial support.



Over 90% of membership dues and funds raised go to eligible student groups.

Memberships are for the duration of our school year. All members receive our monthly newsletter as well as voting rights at our monthly meetings.

