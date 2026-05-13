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The Third Rail

About this event

Sales closed

5/16 Derby Tailgate Auction

Nico Fernández Mercau – Signed, player edition kit item
Nico Fernández Mercau – Signed, player edition kit item
Nico Fernández Mercau – Signed, player edition kit
$50

Starting bid

This is a special player edition kit signed by Nico Fernández Mercau. The sleeve patches are unique to the players and this kit is not sold in stores. Size M.

Perfect for framing and showing off your support.

3/7 Home Opener Corner Flag Signed by Matt Freese item
3/7 Home Opener Corner Flag Signed by Matt Freese item
3/7 Home Opener Corner Flag Signed by Matt Freese
$25

Starting bid

This is a game used corner flag from the NYCFC 2026 season home opener vs. Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 7th. It is signed by #49 Matt Freese. NYCFC won 5-0 with a clean sheet for Matt.

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