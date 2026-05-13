5/16 Derby Tailgate Auction

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Starting bid
This is a special player edition kit signed by Nico Fernández Mercau. The sleeve patches are unique to the players and this kit is not sold in stores. Size M.
Perfect for framing and showing off your support.
Starting bid
This is a game used corner flag from the NYCFC 2026 season home opener vs. Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 7th. It is signed by #49 Matt Freese. NYCFC won 5-0 with a clean sheet for Matt.
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