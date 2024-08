We are a local homeschool co-op raising funds to benefit our homeschool community. Check our curriculum bundles for some amazing deals! WINNERS of the auction may PICK UP their baskets at our Carnival, on Saturday, August 24th from 4:30 pm to 7 pm at Oak Bend Church, 11275 Eckel Junction Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 . If this does not work for you, please contact [email protected] . Thanks and happy bidding!!