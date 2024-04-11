Spring Concert ​ - Premier Orchestra - Sacramento Youth Symphony

The Sacramento Youth Symphony Premier Orchestra presents Innovation and Inspiration. The 70-piece orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Ryan Murray, will present Antonin Dvořák's New World Symphony. This piece has remained one of our nation’s most popular and enduring orchestra works since its 1893 Carnegie Hall premiere. The program will open with a performance of Emmanuel Sejourne's flashy Concerto for Marimba and Strings, featuring one of our concert competition winners, Xavier Zwick.









Cordova High School Performing Arts Center