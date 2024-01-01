Masonic Dues Raffle

🎉 Exciting News for the Brothers! 🎉





Hiram Consistory No. 2 in the Valley of Baltimore is thrilled to announce an incredible opportunity for all our Masonic members! Get ready for our Dues Raffle, where you can win your Masonic dues being paid for up to $300! 🌟





🎟️ Raffle Ticket: Only $10 each

📆 Start Date: April 22

🏁 End Date: August 3





Why worry about dues this year when you could be the lucky winner? This is your chance to stay active in our fraternity without the financial strain. Tickets are affordable, giving everyone a fair chance to win this amazing benefit.





📢 How to Participate:





Purchase your raffle tickets starting May 22.

Each ticket allows you to have your dues paid up to $300.

The drawing will be held at the end of the raffle period on August 3. Don't miss out!

Let's make this raffle a huge success! Grab your tickets, spread the word, and stay tuned for the announcement of the lucky winner. Remember, it's more than just a raffle; it's about supporting each other and strengthening our bonds.





🤝 Join us in this exciting venture and who knows? You might just be the one to have your dues taken care of this year!





#MasonicBrotherhood #HiramConsistoryNo2 #RaffleTime #SupportEachOther