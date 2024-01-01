Club 1909 Scholarship Fund - Scholarships for Sparks High School Students





Club 1909 is the scholarship and sponsorship recognition club within the Sparks High School Alumni Foundation. Club 1909 serves to raise funds and recognize those who donate funds to Sparks High School Students for scholarship purposes. There is a need for scholarship fundraising and support along with a need for support recognition. Club 1909 serves to solve those needs in our community. Club 1909 has the bonus of raising awareness of Sparks High School's long educational history and founding in 1909. Current Sponsorship levels are based on the goal of awarding as many $500 Scholarships as possible.





Sponsors can choose how their support will be recognized on the club website, and at events. Sponsors are also eligible for additional benefits. These benefits include exclusive access to Club 1909 branded products, Sponsor choice of recognition (represent yourself, your company, or another organization) on the website, and exclusive access to Club 1909 merchandise. Below are the Club 1909 Railroader Spikes and Ties Sponsorship Levels:





• Platinum Spikes and Ties $5,000





Receives eight tickets to a SHS Alumni Foundation / Club 1909 event, recognition on the website, and exclusive access to Club 1909 merchandise.





• Gold Spikes and Ties $3,000





Covers up to 6 scholarships - Receives four tickets to a SHS Alumni Foundation / Club 1909 event, recognition on the website, and exclusive access to Club 1909 merchandise.





• Silver Spikes and Ties $1,500





Covers up to 3 scholarships - Receives two tickets to a SHS Alumni Foundation / Club 1909 event, recognition on the website, and exclusive access to Club 1909 merchandise.





• Bronze Spikes and Ties $500





Covers 1 scholarship - Receives recognition on the website and exclusive access to Club 1909 merchandise.





Club 1909 is a service arm of the Sparks High School Alumni Foundation, a 501c3 charity, and donations

including membership are eligible for the appropriate write-offs.







