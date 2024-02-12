Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers, Inc

Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers, Inc

Wine Dinner Storefront 2024

Drink Tickets
Drink Tickets
$5
Wine Basket Raffle Ticket
Wine Basket Raffle Ticket
$25
Champagne Sponsor
Champagne Sponsor
$10,000
• 2 Tables (16 seats) • VIP Check-in • VIP Cocktail Reception • 1 complimentary team to the 2025 Capstone Golf Tournament • Logo inclusion as Champagne sponsor on all advertising, event program, dinner menus and save the date • Recognition by emcee at the event • Opportunity to speak at the event 6 extra bottles of wine (3 per table)
Cabernet Sponsor
Cabernet Sponsor
$7,500
• 1.5 Tables (12 seats) • VIP Check-in Table • VIP Cocktail Reception • 1 complimentary team to the 2025 Capstone Golf Tournament • Logo inclusion as Champagne sponsor on all advertising, event program, dinner menus and save the date • Recognition by emcee at the event • Opportunity to speak at the event 3 extra bottles of wine (2 for table of 8; 1 for 4 top)
Chardonnay Sponsor
Chardonnay Sponsor
$5,000
• 1 Table (8 seats) • VIP Check-in Table • Logo inclusion as Chardonnay sponsor on all advertising, event program dinner menus and save the date • Recognition by emcee at the event • 2 extra bottles of wine
Rosé Sponsor
Rosé Sponsor
$2,500
• 1 Table • Logo inclusion as Rosé sponsor on all advertising, event program, dinner menus and save the date • Recognition by emcee at the event • 1 extra bottle of wine
Paddle Raise
$1,000
Silent Auction
$200

