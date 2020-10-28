Write Letters to Voters with TAP-SF (Voter Turnout Letter-Writing)

Want to make an impact this election season? Come join TAP-SF for our fun and nonpartisan Voter Turnout Letter Writing Event! Sending letters to voters has been shown to increase voter turnout rate as much as 3.4%.

📅 When: 9/7/2024

🕒 Time: 2 - 4PM (Please show up on time for a quick and important orientation)

📍 Where: SF North Beach Library, 850 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133. Street parking available.

We’ve got all the materials you’ll need, so just bring yourself (and maybe a favorite black/blue pen, but we'll have pens too). Civic engagement is crucial as we head into election season, and your letters can help get more people to the polling places. We're working with Vote Forward, and you can read more about their research.

Heads up: Make sure to sign up early so we can have everything ready for you. Ticket sales close 9/5.

We'll see you soon! If your plans change and you can no longer make it, please let us know ASAP.