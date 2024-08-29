2025 Community Champions Breakfast Sponsorship Opportunities

Special mention during opening and closing remarks, speaking/presentation opportunity, special display table featuring sponsors’ organization/business information and materials, extensive logo placement in all event materials, banners, and press releases, featured article about sponsors’ organization or business in the GCP’s newsletter – The Catalyst, premier web and social media recognition, pre – and post – event media recognition and 4 reserved tables with special signage.

Special mention during opening and closing remarks, speaking/presentation opportunity, special display table featuring sponsors’ organization/business information and materials, extensive logo placement in all event materials, banners, and press releases, featured article about sponsors’ organization or business in the GCP’s newsletter – The Catalyst, premier web and social media recognition, pre – and post – event media recognition and 4 reserved tables with special signage.

More details...