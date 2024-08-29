Gulf Coast Partnership, Inc.

2025 Community Champions Breakfast Sponsorship Opportunities

75 Taylor St

Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$10,000
Special mention during opening and closing remarks, speaking/presentation opportunity, special display table featuring sponsors’ organization/business information and materials, extensive logo placement in all event materials, banners, and press releases, featured article about sponsors’ organization or business in the GCP’s newsletter – The Catalyst, premier web and social media recognition, pre – and post – event media recognition and 4 reserved tables with special signage.
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Extensive logo placement in all event materials, banners, and press releases, featured article about sponsors’ organization or business in the GCP’s newsletter – The Catalyst, premier web and social media recognition, pre – and post – event media recognition, marketing materials on tables and 2 reserved tables with special signage.
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Sponsors’ logo on the event brochure and presentation, web and social media recognition, pre – and post – event media recognition and 2 reserved guest tables with special signage.
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsors’ logo on the event brochure and presentation, web and social media recognition, post – event media recognition and 1 reserved guest table with special signage.
