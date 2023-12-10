Boca Helps Ukraine

Boca Helps Ukraine

Boca Helps Ukraine Celebration of Women March 8th Party at Pulse Restaurant Miami

3585 NE 207th St C-1

Aventura, FL 33180, USA

General admission
$150
This ticket includes a 4 course meal, drinks and live entertainment. Mariya is requesting that in lieu of gifts, please make a tax deductable donation to Boca Helps Ukraine in the line below the ticket line.
