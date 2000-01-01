RICH U, Entrepreneurship & Wealth Creation (for Youth ages 9-17)

Are you a young adult with dreams of financial success? The New Tenth Foundation has some exciting news to share with you! We are thrilled to announce the Rich U Bootcamp, a one-of-a-kind event designed to help you master the art of financial literacy and education. Join us in celebrating National Financial Literacy Month and immerse yourself in an incredible experience focused on Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation.





Our expert-led sessions will guide you through the 12 Laws of Wealth and simulation exercises, offering a firsthand glimpse of your future as a financially savvy adult. Discover how to make smart career decisions, invest wisely, plan for retirement, and manage debt like a pro.





But that's not all! You can also expect to learn about budgeting basics, insurance products, debt management strategies, expense tracking, and ownership and entrepreneurship. With our Rich U Bootcamp, you can empower yourself for financial success and unlock limitless possibilities. Whether you dream of starting your own business or simply want to secure a stable financial future, we've got you covered. And the best part? You can join us online for remote participation.





So what are you waiting for? This event is proudly sponsored by Limitless Capital Management and is open to boys and girls ages 9-17. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to acquire valuable knowledge and skills that will set you on the path to financial freedom. Get ready to make your financial dreams a reality with The New Tenth Foundation's Rich U Bootcamp!





The registration link will be provided upon completion of registration.





See you there!!





The New Tenth Foundation