Grizzly Wrestling Club

Hosted by

Grizzly Wrestling Club

About this event

2024 K-12 Wrestling Social

2007 Grizzly Wy

Chesapeake, VA 23323

General admission
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Join us for the First Annual K-12 GWC Wrestling Social at Grassfield High School! We intend to have cornhole and will likely play some ultimate frisbee and other raindeer games! We are not charging for tickets but would kindly accept a donation of $5.00 per person to cover food costs.
Add a donation for Grizzly Wrestling Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!