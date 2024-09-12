2024 K-12 Wrestling Social

Join us for the First Annual K-12 GWC Wrestling Social at Grassfield High School! We intend to have cornhole and will likely play some ultimate frisbee and other raindeer games! We are not charging for tickets but would kindly accept a donation of $5.00 per person to cover food costs.

Join us for the First Annual K-12 GWC Wrestling Social at Grassfield High School! We intend to have cornhole and will likely play some ultimate frisbee and other raindeer games! We are not charging for tickets but would kindly accept a donation of $5.00 per person to cover food costs.

More details...