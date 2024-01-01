2024 ATL Layali Ramadan Donation

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Sudan, countless families are continuing to face unimaginable hardship and displacement, lacking access to basic necessities like food, water, and medical aid.





Our mission is to provide life-saving aid to Sudanese families facing the impact of the war in Sudan and displacement. Your support can make a significant difference in their lives.





Your generosity can provide sustenance, shelter, and medical care to those who need it most. Your support is not just a donation; it is a lifeline for those facing the harsh realities of conflict and displacement.





Note - this fundraiser has zero platform costs, 100% of all donations will be directly sent to the organisations. If you have any questions, please email us at [email protected]

–

Barana Hanabneiho - Food Packages in Sudan:

Barana Hanabneiho Youth Organisation (BHO), registered with the Humanitarian Aid Commision have launched an emergency campaign aimed at reducing the burden on citizens displaced from war by providing the necessities of food, drink, and warm clothes to the needy. They have working teams withing the shelters and displacement areas, currently focusing on Al-Jazira to Sennar State. They have a dedicated team in Darfur as well. 500 families are being targeted to receive food bags in Sudan (1 x $45).

–

Fill A Heart - Supporting Hospitals in Sudan:

Grassroots organization specializing in rapid responses during the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. They are providing essential medical equipment to hospitals across the country, helping to keep these hospitals afloat and aiding the resettlement of families in Egypt.

–

Nubi Youth - Food Packages in Egypt:

The donations will be used to purchase food necessities , and blankets for families facing the harsh winter. In addition, we will be supporting those in need of urgent medical attention by providing free check-ups and medications on-site. There will be opportunities for our supporters in Egypt to volunteer by dropping off gently used winter clothing & joining us in-person for the distribution of aid in Cairo. All operations in Egypt will be executed in collaboration with NubiYouth’s giving team.



