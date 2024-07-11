Bel Canto Cabaret Dinner 2024, where we will be honoring Joan Mitchell

This is for 6 seats at the table that seats 8. This is specifically for our Patron level donors who are entitled to 2 complimentary tickets, who also want purchase the remaining 6 seats at the table for their guests.

This is for 6 seats at the table that seats 8. This is specifically for our Patron level donors who are entitled to 2 complimentary tickets, who also want purchase the remaining 6 seats at the table for their guests.

More details...