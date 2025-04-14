We are pleased to acknowledge your participation in the Run/Walk for Marriages, where we will run or walk together in faith, unity, and love, striving to heal one marriage at a time within our local community.
We are pleased to acknowledge your participation in the Run/Walk for Marriages, where we will run or walk together in faith, unity, and love, striving to heal one marriage at a time within our local community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!