RENTALS AND PRIVATE CLASSES

Hosted by
Best for classes, lessons, workshops, and rehearsals.
Includes the use of the sound system.
Best for budget-friendly performances. Includes: Studio 1, the use of the sound system, up to 36 audience chairs (audience must remain on runner carpets if shoes are not removed at the door), Studio 2 (can serve as a dressing room/warm-up area), and the kitchen.
Best for full service performances. Includes: Studio 1,
the use of the sound system, stage lighting (needs must be discussed prior to rental), black curtains to transform the studio into a black box theater, elevated risers for best audience viewing to seat 36, up to 14 chairs on the floor to make seating for 50 (audience must remain on runner carpets if shoes are not removed at the door), Studio 2 (can serve as a dressing room/warm-up area), 2 dressing rooms off Studio 1, and kitchen. Additional time $50/hour.
Refundable, or can be deducted from the total rental.
For students from company member studios.
For students from company member studios.
For students from company member studios.
Per Hour
For Long-Term Non-Profit Rental Partners
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!