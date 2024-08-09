RENTALS AND PRIVATE CLASSES

Dance Kaleidoscope

1125 E Brookside Ave Suite D5

Indianapolis, IN 46202, USA

HOURLY Standard Basic Studio Rental
$50

Best for classes, lessons, workshops, and rehearsals.
Includes the use of the sound system.

Basic Performance Package (flat fee for 8 hours)
$500

Best for budget-friendly performances. Includes: Studio 1, the use of the sound system, up to 36 audience chairs (audience must remain on runner carpets if shoes are not removed at the door), Studio 2 (can serve as a dressing room/warm-up area), and the kitchen.

Performance Deluxe Package (flat fee for 8 hours)
$1,750

Best for full service performances. Includes: Studio 1,
the use of the sound system, stage lighting (needs must be discussed prior to rental), black curtains to transform the studio into a black box theater, elevated risers for best audience viewing to seat 36, up to 14 chairs on the floor to make seating for 50 (audience must remain on runner carpets if shoes are not removed at the door), Studio 2 (can serve as a dressing room/warm-up area), 2 dressing rooms off Studio 1, and kitchen. Additional time $50/hour.

$500

Refundable, or can be deducted from the total rental.

Youth Private Group Class (per person)
$20

For students from company member studios.

Youth Group Class with Performance Tickets (per person)
$25

For students from company member studios.

Youth Group Performance Tickets (per person)
$10

For students from company member studios.

Outreach Instructor Class
$75

Per Hour

HOURLY Non-Profit Discounted Studio Rental
$10

For Long-Term Non-Profit Rental Partners

$2,500

