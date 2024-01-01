Raffle for Youth Trip to Washington, DC

Support Our Youth: Win Amazing Prizes!

Dear Friends and Family of Jesus Loves Me Int'l Ministries,

I'm excited to announce a special raffle being sponsored by Deacon Denys Villar to support our youth in their upcoming trip to Washington, DC this August. Our youth have enjoyed transformative experiences at our summer camp, from enriching field trips to mastering essential life skills. This year, we're determined to make their dream trip to Washington, DC a reality, and we need your support!

Why Support?

A few years ago, we planned an unforgettable trip to Washington, DC, but the airline, unfortunately, canceled it. Despite this, our youth had an enriching summer visiting various attractions in Florida. This year, we are committed to providing them with this educational adventure to our nation's capital, but we cannot do it without your help. The cost to sponsor one youth is $1,360, and every ticket you buy brings us closer to our goal.

Raffle Details:

Tickets: $10 each or three for $20 (DISCOUNT CODE: 3for20)





Prizes:

Grand Prize: Invicta NFL Miami Dolphin Men's Watch

Second Prize: Dolphin T-Shirt and Cap Combo

Third Prize: $25 VISA Card

How to Participate:

1. Purchase Tickets: Contact the Church, via Cash App $JLMIM18 or buy tickets from one of the members.

2. Spread the Word: Share this raffle with friends and family: the more participants, the greater the support for our youth.

3. Stay Tuned: The raffle drawing will be held on June 30, during our Family and Friends Day Service and Fun Day. You do not need to be present to win.

Your sponsorship and participation will create lifelong memories and invaluable learning experiences for these young individuals. Each contribution, no matter the size, will have a significant impact.

Thank you for your continued generosity and support. Together, we can make this life-changing journey a reality for our youth.





Sponsored by Deacons of JLMIM



