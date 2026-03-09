Council for Unity

Hosted by

Council for Unity

About this event

Council for Unity's 51st Annual Induction Ceremony

5945 Strickland Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11234, USA

Legacy Circle Sponsor
$5,000

As a Legacy Circle Sponsor, Exclusive Sponsorship includes:


Premier brand visibility 


Featured speaking opportunity


Prominent recognition in media outreach, promotional materials, event program, and on-site signage.


Exclusive VIP access 

Platinum Hero Sponsor - (Exclusive Recognition!)
$3,000

• Prominent full-color signage throughout the event

• Logo on the stage backdrop during the ceremony

• Social media & website mentions

Silver Dragon Slayer
$1,500

• Featured full-color signage at the event


• Social media & website mentions


• 2 VIP tickets

Table Sponsor
$1,000

• Supports 10 students in a chapter of your choice with tickets and transportation


• Signage at event & on sponsored table


• Social media & website mentions


• 2 VIP ticket

Decor & Entertainment Sponsor
$500

• Help fund the DJ, videographer, and event decor


• Signage at the DJ booth & group photo entrance


• Social media & website mentions

Legacy Table Sponsor
$400

  Showcase CFU’s rich history of alumni & chapter yearbooks by sponsoring our Legacy Table


• Signage at the Legacy Table

• Social media & website mentions

• 1 VIP ticket


Quad Squad Sponsor
$300

• Sponsor 4 students in a chapter of your choice


• Signage at the chapter’s table


• Social media & website mentions


• 1 VIP ticket

Due Sponsor
$150

• Sponsor 2 students in a chapter of your choice


• Signage at the chapter’s table


• Social media & website mentions


• 1 VIP ticket

VIP & Alumni Admission
$75
Alumni - Under 30 Ticket
$40

Celebrate with us and renew the Oath of Induction with alumni & friends.

Add a donation for Council for Unity

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!