Council for Unity's 51st Annual Induction Ceremony

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About this event
As a Legacy Circle Sponsor, Exclusive Sponsorship includes:
Premier brand visibility
Featured speaking opportunity
Prominent recognition in media outreach, promotional materials, event program, and on-site signage.
Exclusive VIP access
• Prominent full-color signage throughout the event
• Logo on the stage backdrop during the ceremony
• Social media & website mentions
• Featured full-color signage at the event
• Social media & website mentions
• 2 VIP tickets
• Supports 10 students in a chapter of your choice with tickets and transportation
• Signage at event & on sponsored table
• Social media & website mentions
• 2 VIP ticket
• Help fund the DJ, videographer, and event decor
• Signage at the DJ booth & group photo entrance
• Social media & website mentions
Showcase CFU’s rich history of alumni & chapter yearbooks by sponsoring our Legacy Table
• Signage at the Legacy Table
• Social media & website mentions
• 1 VIP ticket
• Sponsor 4 students in a chapter of your choice
• Signage at the chapter’s table
• Social media & website mentions
• 1 VIP ticket
• Sponsor 2 students in a chapter of your choice
• Signage at the chapter’s table
• Social media & website mentions
• 1 VIP ticket
Celebrate with us and renew the Oath of Induction with alumni & friends.
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