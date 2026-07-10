51th Annual Lake City Arts and Crafts Festival

VENDOR AGREEMENT

If accepted for participation in the Arts and Crafts Festival (the “Festival”) presented by Lake City Arts (“LCA”), Vendor shall abide by this vendor agreement and all directives, rules and regulations of LCA and the Town of Lake City, Colorado.

Vendors must pay in full before their application will be accepted.

No prefabricated Vendor’s items or kits shall be offered for sale at the Festival, and, if Vendor presents for sale any such non-conforming merchandise, Vendor may be asked to remove such merchandise from the Festival, without refund of any fees. Vendor represents and warrants that it has the right to sell all Works to be offered for sale by it at the Festival.

Vendor shall collect and remit to the appropriate authorities all applicable sales tax on each sale of Works (the combined Lake City/Hinsdale County/CO State tax is 9.15%).

Vendor booth assignments will be provided at least 24 hours prior to the event. Vendor spaces will be marked and number on Monday and vendors may start their set up beginning at 6:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Vendor shall check in at the Lake City Arts building (300 Silver Street) on Monday between 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. or on Tuesday beginning 7:00 a.m. A few breakfast items will be provided the morning of the Festival.

Vendor shall furnish its own display tables, covers, canopies, and such other protective and display materials as it deems appropriate. No electric service is available to vendors at the Town Park.

Street parking adjacent to the Town Park is restricted during the Festival. After Vendor has unloaded its Works, all Vendor vehicles must be relocated to parking areas outside the restricted area designated by traffic cones. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Vendor’s booth shall be open at all times during the Festival (9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesday). Volunteers will be available to mind the booth to provide short breaks for Vendor.

Vendor shall be solely responsible for security and safekeeping for its booth, Works, and other property. LCA provides no security service for the Festival.

Vendor assumes all risks associated with its participation in the Festival and shall, at its sole expense, provide all liability or other insurance it deems appropriate to protect its interests. Vendor shall indemnify and hold harmless LCA and its officers, directors, agents, and volunteers from and against:

Any and all loss of or damage to property or injury (including death) to persons arising out of or relating to Vendor’s participation in the Festival, and any claims of infringement of intellectual property rights with respect to the Works.

If Vendor is accepted for participation in the Festival, Vendor may cancel its booth reservation before June 20th, 2027 to receive a full refund. No refund will be made if cancellation of Vendor’s reservation is received by LCA on or after June 20th, 2027.

If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected].