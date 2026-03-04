Mid-Atlantic Bethune Height Recognition Program

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Mid-Atlantic Bethune Height Recognition Program

About this event

52nd Mid-Atlantic Region Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Gala

Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park 3111 Fairview Park Dr

Falls Church, VA 22042, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$125
Available until May 1

52nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Region Bethune-Height Recognition Gala ticket purchase. All sales final

General Admission Ticket
$150

52nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Region Bethune-Height Recognition Gala ticket purchase. All sales final

Early Bird Section Table
$1,250
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

52nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Region Bethune-Height Recognition Gala Early Bird Ticket purchase. All sales final. One table of (10). Ticket purchase until May 1, 2026.

General Admission Section Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

52nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Region Bethune-Height Recognition Gala. General Admission Ticket purchase. All sales final. One table of (10). Ticket purchase until September 1, 2026.

Become A Bethune - Height Achiever
$300
Available until Jul 31

Make a one-time individual donation to support the mission of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (The Affiliate Organization with the highest number of Bethune Achievers will be the honored Affiliate Organization of the Year.) Tax-Deductible donation.

Become A Bethune - Height Achiever
$500
Available until Jul 31

Make a one-time individual donation to support the mission of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (The Affiliate Organization with the highest number of Bethune Achievers will be the honored Affiliate Organization of the Year.) Tax-Deductible donation.

Become A Bethune - Height Achiever
$750
Available until Jul 31

Make a one-time individual donation to support the mission of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (The Affiliate Organization with the highest number of Bethune Achievers will be the Honored Affiliate Organization of the Year.) Tax-Deductible donation.

Become A Bethune - Height Achiever
$1,000
Available until Jul 31

Make a one-time individual donation to support the mission of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (The Affiliate Organization with the highest number of Bethune Achievers will be Honored Organization of the Year.) Tax-deductible donation.

Life Membership
$1,000
Available until Jul 31

Increase your NCNW National membership to Life membership.

Legacy Life
$1,500
Available until Jul 31

Increase your NCNW National membership to Legacy Life,

Platinum Corporate Sponsorship
$2,500
Available until Jul 31

3 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 100 tickets

One Table for ten guests, back cover. a crystal award. Recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program Brunch.Tax-deductible donation.

Gold - Inside Front Cover
$2,000
Available until Jul 31

One Table for five guests, inside front cover. Recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune Heights Recognition Program Brunch, a crystal award. Recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program Brunch.Tax-deductible donation.

Gold - Inside Back Cover
$2,000
Available until Jul 31

One Table for five guests, inside back cover. Recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune Heights Recognition Program Brunch, a crystal award. Recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program Brunch. Tax-deductible donation.

Silver
$1,500
Available until Jul 31

Two seats, guest tickets, one-half-page advertisement, recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune Heights Recognition Program Brunch, and an award. Tax-Deductible donation.

Bronze
$1,000
Available until Jul 31

One seat, one quarter-page advertisement, recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune Heights Recognition Program Brunch, and an award. Tax-Deductible donation.

Copper - $500
$500
Available until Jul 31

One seat, one business advertisement, recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune Heights Recognition Program Brunch, and a certificate. Tax-deductible donation.

Opposite Inside Back Cover
$225
Available until Jul 31

Tax-deductible donation.

Inside Back Cover
$225
Available until Jul 31

Tax-deductible donation.

Full Page
$200
Available until Jul 31

One full-page advertisement. Tax-deductible donation.

Number of Half Page
$150
Available until Jul 31

One 1/2 page advertisement. Tax-deductible donation.

Number of Quarter Page
$100
Available until Jul 31

One 1/4 page advertisement. Tax-deductible donation.

Number of Business Card
$50
Available until Jul 31

Tax-deductible donation.

Ad design fee
$100
Available until Jul 31

Additional fee for ads that must be edited or redesigned for publication.

Name of Patron/Supporter/In memory
$25
Available until Jul 31

Tax-Deductible donation.

Vendor
$250
Available until Jul 31

Vending fee for one table setup and one business-size advertisement. Contact the Logistics team before submitting payment: [email protected] or [email protected]

Vendor Meal
$90
Available until Jul 31
Collegiate Ticket
$90
Available until Jul 31

Collegiate Ticket purchase by a Section for a current college student attending the brunch.

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