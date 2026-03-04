52nd Mid-Atlantic Region Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Gala

About this event
Falls Church, VA 22042, USA
52nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Region Bethune-Height Recognition Gala ticket purchase. All sales final
52nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Region Bethune-Height Recognition Gala ticket purchase. All sales final
52nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Region Bethune-Height Recognition Gala Early Bird Ticket purchase. All sales final. One table of (10). Ticket purchase until May 1, 2026.
52nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Region Bethune-Height Recognition Gala. General Admission Ticket purchase. All sales final. One table of (10). Ticket purchase until September 1, 2026.
Make a one-time individual donation to support the mission of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (The Affiliate Organization with the highest number of Bethune Achievers will be the honored Affiliate Organization of the Year.) Tax-Deductible donation.
Make a one-time individual donation to support the mission of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (The Affiliate Organization with the highest number of Bethune Achievers will be the honored Affiliate Organization of the Year.) Tax-Deductible donation.
Make a one-time individual donation to support the mission of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (The Affiliate Organization with the highest number of Bethune Achievers will be the Honored Affiliate Organization of the Year.) Tax-Deductible donation.
Make a one-time individual donation to support the mission of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (The Affiliate Organization with the highest number of Bethune Achievers will be Honored Organization of the Year.) Tax-deductible donation.
Increase your NCNW National membership to Life membership.
Increase your NCNW National membership to Legacy Life,
3 left!
One Table for ten guests, back cover. a crystal award. Recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program Brunch.Tax-deductible donation.
One Table for five guests, inside front cover. Recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune Heights Recognition Program Brunch, a crystal award. Recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program Brunch.Tax-deductible donation.
One Table for five guests, inside back cover. Recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune Heights Recognition Program Brunch, a crystal award. Recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program Brunch. Tax-deductible donation.
Two seats, guest tickets, one-half-page advertisement, recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune Heights Recognition Program Brunch, and an award. Tax-Deductible donation.
One seat, one quarter-page advertisement, recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune Heights Recognition Program Brunch, and an award. Tax-Deductible donation.
One seat, one business advertisement, recognition throughout the 52nd Annual Bethune Heights Recognition Program Brunch, and a certificate. Tax-deductible donation.
Tax-deductible donation.
Tax-deductible donation.
One full-page advertisement. Tax-deductible donation.
One 1/2 page advertisement. Tax-deductible donation.
One 1/4 page advertisement. Tax-deductible donation.
Tax-deductible donation.
Additional fee for ads that must be edited or redesigned for publication.
Tax-Deductible donation.
Vending fee for one table setup and one business-size advertisement. Contact the Logistics team before submitting payment: [email protected] or [email protected]
Collegiate Ticket purchase by a Section for a current college student attending the brunch.
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