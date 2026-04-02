Tribute to Foster Care Champions Virtual Auction

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Starting bid
This exclusive package offers a one-on-one virtual meeting with Alexandra Gucci Zarini, a member of the iconic Gucci legacy and founder of AGCF. You’ll receive personalized guidance as you select three pieces from the AGCF collection that reflect your style, sophistication, and story. This intimate experience goes beyond shopping—it’s a moment of connection, curation, and elevated taste that few ever have access to. Perfect for the fashion enthusiast, collector, or anyone who appreciates timeless elegance and exclusive access. The winning bidder should redeem the experience by May 30, 2026.
Estimated value: $10,000
Starting bid
Step into the heart of the action with this unforgettable VIP experience at Los Angeles Dodgers stadium. Enjoy four premium field-level seats that put you just feet away from the players—where every pitch, swing, and slide comes to life. This is more than a game—it’s a front-row seat to one of the most iconic teams in baseball.Whether you're entertaining clients, planning a family outing, or treating yourself to a bucket-list experience, this is baseball at its finest. Feel the energy of the crowd, the crack of the bat, and the thrill of being closer than most fans ever get.
Estimated value: $1,500
Starting bid
Step into the chair of legendary hairstylist Chris McMillan and experience a fresh cut from one of Hollywood’s most influential talents. Known for creating timeless, trend-setting styles, Chris offers a personalized experience you won’t forget. Don’t miss this chance to refresh your look — all while supporting NFYI’s work. The experience includes one women's haircut with Chris McMillan and products. Appointments are subject to Chris's availability and possible rescheduling.
Estimated value: $1,500
Starting bid
Ever wondered how a personal story becomes a television series?
Spend an hour with DJ Nash — creator, writer, and showrunner of "A Million Little Things" — in an exclusive virtual conversation!
You and up to three friends will have the opportunity to ask anything — from how to pitch a show, to the realities for writing for TV, to behind-the-scenes insights from "A Million Little Things" (fans of the show may event get a surprise visit from a member of the cast).
Whether you're an aspiring writer or a fan of meaningful storytelling, this is a rare opportunity to learn directly from someone who turns real stories into powerful television.
The winning bidder will work with NFYI to set up a mutually agreeable time for this virtual conversation.
Estimated value: $750
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of Lakers pride with this official basketball signed by Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers. A standout player known for his skill, versatility, and global impact on the game, Rui has become a fan favorite and key contributor on one of the NBA’s most iconic franchises. Whether displayed in your home, office, or fan cave, this collectible is the perfect way to celebrate your love of basketball and the Lakers legacy. A must-have for any true fan or memorabilia collector.
Starting bid
Bring home a thoughtfully curated swag bag from Homeboy Industries. Featuring products that are made with a purpose: offering hope, training and support to formerly gang involved and previously incarcerated people allowing them to redirect their lives to become contributing members of our community. This item includes:
Generously donated in support of NFYI and in celebration of our shared boardmember and 2026 Champion for Children Honoree David Herbst.
Estimated value: $275
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