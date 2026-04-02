Tribute to Foster Care Champions Virtual Auction

Ever wondered how a personal story becomes a television series?





Spend an hour with DJ Nash — creator, writer, and showrunner of "A Million Little Things" — in an exclusive virtual conversation!





You and up to three friends will have the opportunity to ask anything — from how to pitch a show, to the realities for writing for TV, to behind-the-scenes insights from "A Million Little Things" (fans of the show may event get a surprise visit from a member of the cast).





Whether you're an aspiring writer or a fan of meaningful storytelling, this is a rare opportunity to learn directly from someone who turns real stories into powerful television.





The winning bidder will work with NFYI to set up a mutually agreeable time for this virtual conversation.





Estimated value: $750