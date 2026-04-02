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National Foster Youth Institute

About this event

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Tribute to Foster Care Champions Virtual Auction

AGCF Private Handbag Selection Experience item
AGCF Private Handbag Selection Experience
$1,500

Starting bid

This exclusive package offers a one-on-one virtual meeting with Alexandra Gucci Zarini, a member of the iconic Gucci legacy and founder of AGCF. You’ll receive personalized guidance as you select three pieces from the AGCF collection that reflect your style, sophistication, and story. This intimate experience goes beyond shopping—it’s a moment of connection, curation, and elevated taste that few ever have access to. Perfect for the fashion enthusiast, collector, or anyone who appreciates timeless elegance and exclusive access. The winning bidder should redeem the experience by May 30, 2026.


Estimated value: $10,000

VIP Dodger Stadium Experience with 4 Field-Level Seats item
VIP Dodger Stadium Experience with 4 Field-Level Seats
$600

Starting bid

Step into the heart of the action with this unforgettable VIP experience at Los Angeles Dodgers stadium. Enjoy four premium field-level seats that put you just feet away from the players—where every pitch, swing, and slide comes to life. This is more than a game—it’s a front-row seat to one of the most iconic teams in baseball.Whether you're entertaining clients, planning a family outing, or treating yourself to a bucket-list experience, this is baseball at its finest. Feel the energy of the crowd, the crack of the bat, and the thrill of being closer than most fans ever get.


Estimated value: $1,500

Haircut Experience with Chris McMillan item
Haircut Experience with Chris McMillan
$600

Starting bid

Step into the chair of legendary hairstylist Chris McMillan and experience a fresh cut from one of Hollywood’s most influential talents. Known for creating timeless, trend-setting styles, Chris offers a personalized experience you won’t forget. Don’t miss this chance to refresh your look — all while supporting NFYI’s work. The experience includes one women's haircut with Chris McMillan and products. Appointments are subject to Chris's availability and possible rescheduling.


Estimated value: $1,500

One-on-One with DJ Nash - Creator of A Million Little Things item
One-on-One with DJ Nash - Creator of A Million Little Things
$250

Starting bid

Ever wondered how a personal story becomes a television series?


Spend an hour with DJ Nash — creator, writer, and showrunner of "A Million Little Things" — in an exclusive virtual conversation!


You and up to three friends will have the opportunity to ask anything — from how to pitch a show, to the realities for writing for TV, to behind-the-scenes insights from "A Million Little Things" (fans of the show may event get a surprise visit from a member of the cast).


Whether you're an aspiring writer or a fan of meaningful storytelling, this is a rare opportunity to learn directly from someone who turns real stories into powerful television.


The winning bidder will work with NFYI to set up a mutually agreeable time for this virtual conversation.


Estimated value: $750

Lakers Pride: Autographed Basketball Signed by Rui Hachimura item
Lakers Pride: Autographed Basketball Signed by Rui Hachimura
$150

Starting bid

Bring home a piece of Lakers pride with this official basketball signed by Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers. A standout player known for his skill, versatility, and global impact on the game, Rui has become a fan favorite and key contributor on one of the NBA’s most iconic franchises. Whether displayed in your home, office, or fan cave, this collectible is the perfect way to celebrate your love of basketball and the Lakers legacy. A must-have for any true fan or memorabilia collector.

Gift Bag from Homeboy Industries item
Gift Bag from Homeboy Industries
$100

Starting bid

Bring home a thoughtfully curated swag bag from Homeboy Industries. Featuring products that are made with a purpose: offering hope, training and support to formerly gang involved and previously incarcerated people allowing them to redirect their lives to become contributing members of our community. This item includes:

  • Kinship burlap bag designed by The Little Market, screen printed by hand.
  • Homeboy coffee mug
  • Homeboy crewneck sweater (Large, blue)
  • Homeboy Classic Snapback Hat (brown)
  • Book: Tattoos on the Heart, signed by by Fr. Boyle
  • Book: Barking to the Choir, signed by Fr. Boyle
  • Book: The Whole Language, signed by Fr. Boyle
  • Book: Cherished Belonging, signed by Fr. Boyle
  • Cookies: Mexican Pride Assortment

Generously donated in support of NFYI and in celebration of our shared boardmember and 2026 Champion for Children Honoree David Herbst.


Estimated value: $275

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!