52-Weeks of Winning!

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About this raffle
We will email you with pickup information for your printed raffle ticket when requested. By purchasing a raffle ticket, you confirm you are over the age of 21 and are legally eligible to purchase and own any and all prizes, including firearms, and are willing to go through the proper background checks and paperwork if you do win any state- or federally-purchase regulated prize. Raffle tickets are not tax deductible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!